The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily life in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County with cancellations of public and private events, meetings and sports leagues, as well as the closing of some public venues.
Officials at these venues say they are following state and federal guidelines to reduce the spread of coronavirus (also known as COVID-19).
President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Gov. Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency in North Carolina to slow the spread of the virus and reduce the number of people infected.
Cooper recommended all events with an expected attendance of 100 or more — worship services, concerts, sporting events or conferences — be canceled or postponed.
Twenty-three people have contracted coronavirus in North Carolina, state health officials say.
There are two reported cases of coronavirus in Forsyth County, and two employees with the city of Winston-Salem have been exposed to the virus, but no city employee has the disease, city officials say.
Late Friday, Forsyth County and the city of Winston-Salem declared states of emergencies regarding coronavirus.
Among the recommendations of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, residents who have high risk of contracting the virus should avoid large groups and gatherings such as concert venues, conventions, church services, sporting events and crowded social events.
The city of Winston-Salem has canceled all non-essential city-sponsored activities and events. The city has about 2,400 employees.
Forsyth County officials also are taking preventive measures to prevent the virus spreading among its nearly 2,300 employees.
All county departments are open for business with some additional precautions, the county said in a statement on Friday.
Starting Monday, most district and superior court cases will be continued for 30 days in North Carolina, state court officials say.
However, the Forsyth County Hall of Justice and courthouses in the state’s 99 other counties will remain open. In addition, the Forsyth County Public Library system, with its 10 branches, will remain open, said Elizabeth Skinner, the system’s interim director.
The county has implemented additional measures to help ensure worksites and areas used by county residents are cleaned frequently, the county said. Items located in publicly accessible high traffic areas are being disinfected and sanitized several times a day.
This includes things like public computers and furniture, doorknobs, handrails and elevator buttons, the county said.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes have been placed in common areas within county-owned buildings, the county said. County employees have been advised to stay home if they’re sick.
The county’s Pandemic Flu Policy is in effect, so employees cannot lose their job for being sick or self-quarantining for an extended period of time, the county said. Employee business travel is restricted unless it’s necessary.
Before the coronavirus appeared on the world’s stage in late December, employees at the Kaleideum Downtown and Kaleideum North kept both museums clean and disinfected, said Leighann Woodruff, a spokeswoman for Kaleideum. The interactive museums of arts, sciences and exploration were formed by the merger of The Children’s Museum of Winston-Salem and SciWorks in July 2016.
“We have not made a decision to postpone or cancel any on-site activities or events,” Woodruff said. “However, we know this situation is rapidly changing, and we will take our cue from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.”
The museums’ employees follow hygienic practices such as frequently washing their hands and using hand sanitizer around the museums, she said.
Kaleideum Downtown at 300 S. Liberty St. and Kaleideum North at 400 W. Hanes Mill Road have collectively about 200,000 visitors annually, Woodruff said.
Richard Geiger, the president of Visit Winston-Salem, said that local hotels have reported more than 7,000 canceled hotel-room nights in Forsyth County because of coronavirus.
“We have reminded and been assured by our hotel and restaurant community that they upholding and, in most cases, exceeding health guidelines and hygiene standards,” Geiger said in an email.
The Reynolda House Museum of American Art at 2250 Reynolda Road has closed temporarily until further notice, the organization said Friday.
Its employees had used measures that include extra cleaning of handrails, banisters and doorknobs inside the Reynolda House, said Kaci Baez, a spokeswoman for Reynolda House. The staff has increased the sanitation of bathrooms, kitchens and lobbies, Baez said.
The Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce has postponed its State of the Economy event, which was scheduled for April 2. All other chamber events will be postponed through April 15.
The Grand 18 Theatre on University Parkway will remain open, according to its corporate website. The theater’s employees have increased cleaning and sanitizing the theater to prevent the spread of germs.
Starting Saturday, AMC Theaters, including AMC Hanes 12 at 1501 Hanes Mall Blvd., will reduce the number of seats that will be sold at any given screening by 50%, Entertainment Weekly reported Friday. In an auditorium with 500 seats, AMC will cap sales at 250, the publication reported.
A/perture theater in downtown Winston-Salem has closed through April 3, the movie theater said Friday.
Officials at Old Salem Museum and Gardens at 900 Old Salem Road temporarily closed its museums to the public, beginning Saturday to protect people from the spread of coronavirus.
The first home game of Winston-Salem Dash, which is scheduled for April 16 at BB&T Ballpark, has been postponed under the guidelines of Minor League Baseball released last week at its St. Petersburg, Fla. headquarters.
“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of its 2020 championship season,” league officials said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date.”
Little League North Carolina District 2 will suspend all Little League activities until April 6. The organization oversees Little Leagues in Winston-Salem, Walkertown, Kernersville, King, Walnut Cove, Davie County and eastern Surry County, its website says.
“We will reassess the situation the end of March and make further decisions accordingly,” said Vince Scanlon, the league’s district administrator.
N.C. Fusion, which stages athletic events including soccer at the BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run, has suspended all of its sports-related activities until April 1 as ordered by N.C. Youth Soccer Association based on U.S. Soccer Federation recommendations, according to its website.
Officials with Bowman Gray Stadium racing still plans to stage its season opening event on April 18, said Loren Pinilis, a stadium spokesman.
“We are moving ahead over the coming weeks with preparing for our 72nd season of racing action,” Pinilis said. “We will continue to monitor the situation until then.”
