Cornel West, a Harvard University professor and social critic, will speak on March 20 at Wake Forest University as part of its “Voices of Our Time” series, the university said Wednesday on its website.
The event is free and open to the public.
West, 66, is a professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University, according to his biography. West, a professor emeritus at Princeton University, also taught previously at Union Theological Seminary, Yale and Harvard universities as well as the University of Paris.
In 1973, West graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in three years, his biography says. He later earned his master’s degree and doctorate at Princeton University.
He has written 20 books and has edited 13 books. West is the author of “Race Matters and Democracy Matters,” and his memoir, “Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud.” His most recent book, “Black Prophetic Fire,” documents 19th-century and 20th-century African American leaders.
West has appeared on the Bill Maher Show, CNN, C-Span and Democracy Now.
