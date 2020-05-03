N.C. lawmakers need more time before COVID-19 relief deal

Gov. Roy Cooper will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday in which he is expected to sign into law both COVID-19 relief bills.

Most elements of the $1.5 billion relief package would become effective when signed into law by Cooper.

On Saturday, legislators unanimously approved bipartisan House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704.

Among the elements in HB1043: a very limited and temporary extension of the state’s Medicaid expansion; a $23 million funding boost to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will receive $25 million for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and trends tracking.

Among the elements in SB704: a larger commitment to small business loans; a slightly lower reprieve — from six to five months — for North Carolina drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.

However, the House removed from SB704 a $50 increase in the maximum state weekly unemployment insurance benefit

