Cooper administration officials said Tuesday that they have provided initial guidance on enhanced health guidelines for food-processing workers in North Carolina.
Those workers are considered as working for essential employers. About 200 food-processing facilities are located in the state.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there is no evidence that food or food packaging is associated with the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
The latest guidance is based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is placed on top of existing worker health and food-handling safety requirements of federal and state labor departments.
Food-processing plants are required to conduct temperature and symptom checks of employees when they arrive at work. Sick employees are encouraged to stay home, with employers implementing paid sick leave for those with COVID-19 or suspected of having COVID-19.
Employees are to be provided personal protective equipment and obey social-distancing policies where possible.
The guidance includes increased assessments of food-processing facilities by state and local agriculture, health and labor officials.
Currently, COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported at food-processing plants in Bladen, Chatham, Duplin, Lee and Robeson counties. An outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases.
Separately, N.C. Emergency Management and its state emergency-response team partners have formed a Food Supply Chain Working Group to deal with food-production and distribution issues across the state.
The group includes members from private industry, the agricultural community, the state departments of Public Instruction, Public Safety, Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Health and Human Services.
On Wednesday, the N.C. National Guard began providing personnel and vehicles to assist food banks.
Each food bank will receive a support package of 40 personnel and 15 cargo vehicles, tailored to the needs of the food bank and those they serve.
National Guard soldiers and airmen will perform a range of tasks, including: warehouse and forklift operations; meal distribution; food transportation and delivery to Area Agencies on Aging, and school nutrition programs.
For more information about donating to a food bank, go to www.feedingthecarolinas.org.
