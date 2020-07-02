A Winston-Salem man’s arrest by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy at Cooks Flea Market is one more example of law-enforcement officers assaulting black men, the man’s attorney said Wednesday afternoon outside the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Redell Moody, a 27-year-old Black man who goes by CJ, was arrested Saturday at Cooks Flea Market after the sheriff’s office said he repeatedly refused to leave and resisted arrest. The sheriff’s office said he was asked to leave after refusing to comply with the statewide mandate that he wear a face mask.
The arrest was captured on video and shared widely on social media. Troy Curry, a white off-duty deputy working security at the flea market, is shown with his left arm cupped under Moody’s armpit and his left hand curved around Moody’s neck. Curry’s other hand is grabbing at Moody’s right arm and he is telling Moody to place his hands behind his back so he can be handcuffed. Then Curry lifts Moody up and toward a wall, and the two men struggle.
Moody is now facing misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and second-degree trespass. His attorney, James Quander, stood in front of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office two days after Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. held a news conference defending Curry and saying this was not an incident of excessive force. Four Black leaders who watched body-camera footage said they agreed with Kimbrough.
“We’ve heard comment from the sheriff himself as well as purported leaders in the Black community that essentially ratified the physical violence in light of not one inkling of physical force shown by Mr. Moody as well as him being unarmed,” Quander said, as more than 20 supporters watched. “The issue is that, on the heels of what we’ve been ... protesting for for the last five to six weeks and what should have been protested for for the last 30, 40, 50, 100, 200 years, is the carte blanche authority that police officers have to resort to physical violence early in encounters with Black males, to end every police encounter with physical dominance of Black males and that is simply unacceptable in this day and age.”
Quander said that the hold he saw Curry place on Moody in the video is unauthorized and makes the arrest unlawful. He said in a news release Tuesday that Moody was injured and got treatment at Forsyth Medical Center.
Moody said he did nothing wrong. As he told the Winston-Salem Journal Sunday, he said he was never asked to leave and he never refused to wear a mask. He said he was trying to get money out of an ATM machine to pay for used tires for his car and told employees that he would be willing to buy a mask once he got the money.
“At no time was there ever a verbal or a physical confrontation or an argument or a refusal from me to do anything with anybody until that officer approached and grabbed me,” he said.
Kimbrough, reached late Wednesday, said the body-camera footage makes clear that Curry did not use excessive force and that Curry asked Moody five times to leave. At that point, Moody was trespassing, Kimbrough said. He also said he didn’t see any unauthorized force used by Curry.
“Everybody got their own opinion on this,” he said. “When you see the video in its entirety, you’ll say the video don’t lie. I’m a Black man with Black children. I would never stand behind and let no one harm anyone. That’s not who I am. If I thought that (excessive force was used), I would have fired him. If I thought it for a minute ...”
He said he has participated in protests in Winston-Salem because he cares about the issue. He also said that he never called protesters “shit-stirrers.” Those words, which he used Monday during his press conference, were directed at a specific person, the sheriff said. He declined to identify that person.
Kimbrough has not released the body-camera footage, which is not public under state law. A court order signed by a judge would be required to release the video publicly. Kimbrough said Wednesday he wants the public to see the body-camera footage and if there is a way legally he could release it, he would. He said he has nothing to cover up.
“I don’t play games like that for people’s lives,” he said. “I don’t play games like that period. My integrity is worth more than that.”
James Perry, the president of the Winston-Salem Urban League; Bishop Todd Fulton, social-justice chairman of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity; the Rev. Alvin Carlisle, president of the local chapter of the NAACP; and Al Jabbar, a longtime community activist in Winston-Salem were the Black leaders who agreed with Kimbrough that this did not constitute excessive force.
They stood by that conclusion on Wednesday. They said if they thought this was an example of police brutality, they would have said. But from what they saw on the body-camera footage, what happened to Moody wasn’t police brutality, they said.
“The one thing I believe is that truth is portable and you can take it anywhere,” Jabbar said. “I don’t see any reason why anyone would feel this young man was violated. ... I hold Sheriff Kimbrough, whom I’ve known for years, accountable. If anything happened with one of his officers that was inappropriate, he would be held accountable the same way the young man is being held accountable for his actions.”
Carlisle, Perry and Fulton all said police brutality against Black people is a real and serious issue. Perry said he wishes the best for Moody and he understands the frustrations of Quander and Moody.
“On a broader scale, when it comes to concern about unfair treatment of African Americans by police, I think, generally, we’re on the same page. We have similar concerns. I want to be careful that we don’t end up in a situation where we’re so busy that we’re sniping at each other that we don’t stay focused on the larger reforms that we need.”
Carlisle agreed.
“I think it’s important for us to always be accurate in our assessment because there are too many incidents that were truly wrong to make an incident that’s not wrong one that is,” he said.
Quander said he has not seen the body-camera footage yet, but what he saw in the video circulated on social media was enough to disturb him. He linked what happened to Moody to a long history of police brutality against Black men, including the recent killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man killed after a white Minneapolis police officer placed a knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. That incident, along with others this year, has sparked protests in Winston-Salem and around the country.
“There are plenty of people in this community and even more people across the country that don’t want to see things change, that don’t mind the issues that have been brought to the forefront as a result of George Floyd’s untimely death,” he said.
Quander also criticized Kimbrough for holding the news conference Monday and potentially threatening his client’s right to a fair trial.
“It is highly improper,” he said. “This episode perpetuates the cycle — the nasty, vicious cycle — that often starts with police investigation, ends in criminal court convictions and leads to unemployment lines for decades and decades for individuals with criminal records.”
Tony Ndege, one of the organizers of local protests against police brutality and racial injustice, said there should be mass distribution of face masks and other personal protective equipment and that managers of businesses should be trained to treat customers with dignity and respect. The first move should not be to call the police or get law-enforcement involved.
Ndege said face mask requirements should not result in more people going to jail or prison.
Quander said he has not filed a complaint against Curry. His most immediate concern is defending his client in court against criminal charges, he said. Moody’s next court date is Aug. 28.
“At the end of the day, after what went on at Cooks Flea Market, (Moody) walked away bloody, bludgeoned and beat down by an officer and on top of that, he’s charged with a criminal offense,” he said.
Dear Mr Lawyer. You do your client no valuable service when you forget & remind your clients that the number 1 rule of law on the streets is. Do Not call attention to yourself and no cop will even know you are even there . You 2 aren't looking for some free tax payer cash to ease pain & suffering are you ?
Not sure what asinine fake rule you speak of and anyone who has spent time in “the street” knows you dont have to call attention. In some neighborhoods attention from a foreigner who doesnt live in that neighborhood is called on you for simply “fitting the description” of simply being who you are so atop the nonsense. Not wearing a mask can be critiqued but to think assaulting someone for not wearing a mask is the worst type of warped thinking. Its at best hypocritical to suggest you are trying to prevent the spread of a pathogen better by physically touching, hitting and assaulting another human being then by simply not wearing a mask. There is no justification for that cops behavior and if it turns out that Mr Moody was in fact not asked to leave at all then that would further validate the sick and diseased mindset that seems to permeate throughout law enforcement agencies.
Also, wouldnt it be much more practical, safe and inexpensive to hand a person a ¢.25 mask then to arrest them?? I guess only for people looking to do the right thing.
“I don’t see any reason why anyone would feel this young man was violated.“ Is the mentally disabled statement that highlights this article and a cult like mentality where assault is justified for absolutely nothing. At the end of the day WHO DID THIS ARREST PROTECT? It served an “interest” for sure but it was not the peoples interest at all and these civil servants need to be reminded they are to serve and protect the citizenry and not follow popular tyrannical orders. Its not about serving and protecting a piece of outdated and hypocritical piece of “official” paper - they need to be reminded to serve and protect all citizens and if the citizen is not infringing on the rights of any other citizen then any resulting deputized VIOLENCE IS NOT ACCEPTABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. Thats where the slippery slope of tyranny finds its traction. Period.
