A Winston-Salem man was driving 75 mph trying to race another man when his car crashed into the driver’s side of a car pulling out of a shopping center on New Walkertown Road, killing a mother of two who was behind the wheel, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Ravon Walser Rousseau, 27, of Woodfin Place, pleaded guilty Thursday in Forsyth Superior Court to second-degree murder and several other charges, including felony hit and run and speed competition. He also pleaded guilty to several unrelated charges, including assault on a government official with a firearm.
Judge Athena Brooks of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Rousseau to a minimum of 13 years and one month to a maximum of 16 years and nine months, according to court documents.
Matt Breeding and Ben White were the prosecutors in the case. Elizabeth Toomes represented Rousseau.
According to prosecutors, the crash happened on Nov. 14, 2018. At 7:30 p.m. Olivia Flores, 35, was driving a 1994 Honda Accord station wagon as a taxi. She was working for Universal Taxi Cab Co. of Winston-Salem and prosecutors said she was earning extra money for her youngest daughter’s baptism.
She was turning left onto New Walkertown Road out of a shopping center when Rousseau’s black Infiniti G35 slammed into her driver’s side. He was driving at least 75 mph in a 45-mph zone. Flores, who had two children, died at the scene from catastrophic blunt force injuries.
Rousseau and his passenger left the scene.
Witnesses told police that they saw a still unidentified vehicle speeding down New Walkertown Road just before they saw Rousseau’s car and one witness said he saw the two cars racing before the crash. Both cars were going between 70 and 100 mph.
Winston-Salem police did not find Rousseau that night, but Winston-Salem police officer L. Pringle encountered Rousseau at a gas station on New Walkertown Road about two weeks later. He confirmed with communications that Rousseau had an outstanding arrest warrant. When Rousseau came out of the convenience store, Pringle approached him. Rousseau backed away and then pulled a gun. Pringle rushed at Rousseau, grabbed the gun and took Rousseau into custody.
Later at the police station, Rousseau declined to answer investigators’ questions but provided a DNA sample, which matched a DNA profile found on the driver’s seat of the Infiniti G35.
A month later, a woman who claimed she was the passenger was arrested on unrelated charges. She said Rousseau was racing another person on the night of the crash and that she had told Rousseau to slow down. Rousseau refused and passed other drivers in the center lane to catch up with the other car he was racing.
Rousseau took pictures of the crash scene afterward. Winston-Salem police later found not only pictures of the crash scene on Rouseeau’s phone; they also found video clips of Rousseau racing other vehicles. One had Rousseau going 140 mph. Another video showed Rousseau driving at night at more than 100 mph and then turning the vehicle headlights off.
At the time of the crash, Rousseau’s driver’s license had been revoked.
In an unrelated case, Forsyth County prosecutors had accused Rousseau of shooting at two police officers, but the charges were dropped after further investigation showed that he was shooting at targets and not the two officers.
