Truliant Federal Credit Union agreed to restrict a new entry drive off Burke Mill Road to accommodate 25 percent of its work force, but that wasn’t enough Monday to convince many skeptical neighbors that the company’s plans wouldn’t make traffic worse on the heavily traveled streets in that area.
Monday night’s action by the Winston-Salem City Council indicates Truliant has more than enough support for its plan on the council to win its support for the entry drive.
The council voted 7-1 on Monday to approve one part of Truliant’s request, and only a parliamentary maneuver stalled passage of the second part, which includes the property where the proposed access road would intersect Burke Mill Road.
That second part of the Truliant request comes back before the council on Nov. 4. The rezoning was blocked Monday by South Ward Council Member John Larson, who made a “no consideration” motion that forced the postponement under council rules.
Truliant has 122,000 square feet of office space for some 450 employees at its corporate headquarters on a 17-acre site that has access to Hanes Mall Boulevard.
What Truliant wants to do over the next seven years or so is double both the amount of office space and the number of employees with a $40 million expansion that would include a parking deck and a new office building on the eastern side of the property toward Burke Mill Road.
The new entry drive on that side would be opposite from Stonewood Drive where it intersects with Burke Mill Road. A traffic light would regulate the intersection.
City and Truliant officials argue that the plan is actually a plus for Burke Mill Road. They say the new intersection would help regulate traffic better:
The new signal would help people trying to get out of the Stonewood neighborhood, they say. And by synchronizing traffic signals along Burke Mill Road, advocates say gaps would be left in traffic that would make it easier for people to get out from other side streets.
On top of that, advocates point to a traffic study that says the new entrance would add only 100 to 120 cars to Burke Mill Road during peak periods, and only 11 additional cars to London Lane, the heavily-used side street that many drivers take to go between Ebert and Burke Mill roads.
“That is a drop in the bucket compared to what is already going up and down London Lane and Burke Mill Road, Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse told the audience on Monday, explaining his decision to back the Truliant request. The Truliant site sits in Southwest Ward.
During Monday’s public hearing, opponents of the Truliant plan made multiple references to the incomplete status of the traffic study that the city commissioned for Burke Mill Road.
“Every one of you by a previous vote for the traffic study acknowledged that there was and still is a problem on Burke Mill Road,” Siobhan Murphy told the council on Monday. “A vote to approve the (Truliant) access is a direct conflict with your past stance.”
Murphy is president of the British Woods Neighborhood Association. British Woods might be seen as one of the epicenters of opposition to the Truliant plan, since London Lane crosses through the middle of the neighborhood.
Other neighborhoods or developments have weighed in too: The Ardmore Neighborhood Association said it was opposed to allowing the new access, at least until the traffic study was finished. An umbrella group called the New South Community Coalition is opposed because of traffic concerns. The Westminster Place Association is opposed and cites the lack of finished traffic study.
City officials were closely questioned on the traffic study status on Monday. Jeff Fansler, the assistant director of transportation for Winston-Salem, said that the part of the study dealing with the section of Burke Mill Road around Truliant has been done and that it shows that with the improvements planned and signal timing, the effect of Truliant “will be almost a wash.”
Larson said Truliant “is no villain,” but that he objected to looking for now at only the part of the traffic study affecting Truliant.
Waiting for the study to finish would be way “to provide some reassurance to the citizens up and down that corridor that ... that were paying attention to them every bit as much as we are paying attention to one our good corporations,” Larson said.
Truliant does have some neighborhoods in its camp: The homeowners association in Charlestowne, to the immediate north of the Truliant site, backed the company in a letter that called the Burke Mill Road problems a city problem and not that of the company.
The Stonewood Homeowners Association also backed Truliant’s plan, although one resident told the council on Monday that most who live there actually oppose the plan.
“It is not about disliking Truliant, it is about loving your neighborhood,” said Stonewood resident Beverly Freeman.
