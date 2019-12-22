Q: I still need to get a gift for Christmas for my aunt who just moved to an assisted living facility. She seems to have everything. Do you have any ideas?
Answer: It is wonderful you are trying to find the right gift for your aunt. Sometimes shopping for someone who may have had to downsize into an assisted living community can be difficult, especially if they have less space. Luckily, there are a lot of gift ideas she might appreciate.
The gift of time can make for some wonderful memories. If your aunt is mobile, a trip to one of her favorite places would certainly be appreciated. This could be a visit to a coffee shop, a restaurant, a museum, a park, or a trip to visit a friend or family member. Consider your aunt’s interests and plan an activity that keeps them in mind. Spending an afternoon enjoying a favorite movie, show or concert is another great gift of time and togetherness you can give to your loved one.
If your aunt is not able to get out and about easily, you might brighten her day by bringing a homemade dinner and watching a movie together. Consider purchasing a nice photo album for her. She might enjoy sharing memories as the two of you place photos in it. Games and puzzles can be another great way to bond. Your gift of time could also be a handmade gift certificate promising to do any or all of these things throughout the course of the year.
If you decide you would like to buy a gift, think of some of the activities your aunt enjoys most. If she likes sending and receiving letters, buying stationary, thank you notes or get well cards with a special pen and pretty stamps would be a considerate gift.
Gift certificates to a grocery store, a bookstore, a spa, or hair salon are practical and always appreciated. Don’t forget helping to pay some utilities, like the cable bill or phone bill, may help if your aunt is having some financial stress.
Whatever you end up getting your aunt, I am sure she will appreciate it. Do not put too much pressure on yourself. It is the thought that counts.
Q: I am having all of my family at my house for Christmas dinner. My adult children usually begin arguing before dessert, which causes me stress. Any ideas on how to help everyone to get along?
Answer: This is a common challenge for many families this time of year. Although holiday gatherings can be joyous occasions, family get-togethers can present challenges when family members with different opinions and personalities clash. There are a few things you can do to minimize strife and make your celebrations more enjoyable for everyone and less stressful.
First, try to reduce your anxiety through a little self-care before guests even arrive. Consider spending some time doing something relaxing, like yoga or listening to music beforehand. Reflecting on your frame of mind and your expectations before the event can help lessen stress. Also, keep expectations realistic. If Aunt Betty likes to gossip or complain, she is likely to continue to do it. To keep things in perspective, realize her comments are not a reflection of you personally, but just a part of her personality.
You can also try to ease family tensions before the gathering. Make an effort to set boundaries ahead of time by letting family members know that some topics such as politics are off-limits. Consider limiting alcohol consumption. Some people become argumentative when they overindulge.
Lastly, remember this get together is only for a limited period of time. Keep in mind the only thing you can control is your reaction to situations. So, embrace the spirit of the holiday season and try to find humor in the awkward moments.
