Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy will soon plan its next steps — including a walking trail — for the Crossnore School & Children’s Home property on Reynolda Road.
Crossnore and the conservation group inked their deal to permanently preserve the land on Feb. 18, with Crossnore getting around $6.5 million for trading away development rights on almost 93 acres located generally on the northern side of Crossnore’s 200-acre site.
“We have had a few initial discussions with some trail planners,” said Kevin Redding, the executive director of the Piedmont Land Conservancy, adding that the focus has been more on raising money than planning trails recently.
Last fall, the Piedmont Land Conservancy was rushing toward a year-end goal to raise the money to make the deal with Crossnore. Some of the contributions that helped the group over the finish line included $200,000 from the Winston-Salem City Council, $100,000 from Forsyth County and the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund, which gave $250,000.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy got a bridge loan to finalize the deal from the Conservation Fund, since some of the contributions to the conservancy were in the form of pledges.
But raising the $6.5 million for the easement was only part of the campaign: The Piedmont Land Conservancy’s overall goal for what it called the Peace of Land campaign was $7.9 million. Although the $6.5 million was needed to buy the easement, other money is needed to build trails and access points, maintenance and other administrative purposes.
“I think we need from $700,000 to $750,000 to wrap everything up,” Redding said. “It may be a little more but I’m not sure. The trail may not cost as much as we thought. We still have people almost daily logging on and making a donation. Some people can give $2,500 and some people can give 25 bucks. They are both just as important.”
When the work on the site is done, a trail will loop through the property in between Reynolda Road to the west and the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood on the east. The Reynolda Road entrance to the property will be at the farm entrance to the north of the intersection of Reynolda and Robinhood roads.
The site for the Boston-Thurmond entrance has not yet been determined, Redding said, adding that he hopes to be able to meet with neighborhood representatives soon to work out where that entrance will be.
The Western North Carolina Methodist Conference acquired the property and opened an orphanage there in 1909. In 2017, the Children’s Home and Crossnore School, in the town of the same name, merged to form Crossnore School & Children’s Home.
Crossnore still owns the entire site, but the part of the property covered by the conservation easement doesn’t include the part of the campus with the buildings.
Many people in Winston-Salem have worried over the long-term possibility of the farmland being developed, but thanks to the easement, that won’t happen.
The deed of easement specifies that it is being created to preserve open land, wildlife, agricultural uses and wooded areas. The land conservancy has the right to create unpaved parking areas for people accessing the trail.
Although the easement is permanent and would continue with the land were it sold, the document also gives the land conservancy the right of first refusal to purchase the property if Crossnore were to ever sell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.