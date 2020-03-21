The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is attributing a local case of COVID-19 to community spread, meaning the person contracted the virus without having traveled to an area known to have the virus or having knowingly been in close contact with someone who has it.
There are at least 12 cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, and at least 184 in the state of North Carolina, according to the county health department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“With community spread the number of COVID-19 cases will grow," County health Director Joshua Swift said in a statement. "This is why it is crucial that people practice social distancing, hand washing, refrain from mass gatherings and monitor themselves for signs and symptoms which are cough, fever and shortness of breath. If you believe you have been in contact with someone that has been exposed to COVID-19, voluntarily quarantine yourself. All persons with fever and respiratory symptoms should isolate themselves and call their healthcare provider for guidance.”
Seven of the county's 12 cases can be attributed to travel or close contact with a person who has the virus. Four cases are being investigated by the health department to determine if they are a result of community spread.
The health department did not release any information about where the person who contracted COVID-19 via community spread had visited in recent days, or when they started showing symptoms.
