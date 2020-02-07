The chief executive of Collins Aerospace Systems, Kelly Ortberg, has stepped down, effectively immediately, to become a special advisor to the chief executive of parent company United Technologies Corp.
UTC said Friday that Stephen Timm has replaced Ortberg. Timm has been serving as president of the company's avionics business unit.
Ortberg became Collins Aerospace’s top executive in November 2018 with the completion of UTC’s $30 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins Inc. that included assuming $7 billion in Rockwell debt. Ortberg had served as chairman and chief executive of Rockwell.
UTC inherited about 1,500 Collins Aerospace employees in Winston-Salem and has about 2,500 overall in North Carolina.
Collins Aerospace’s aircraft-interiors division, which is led by Dave Nieuwsma, has a major operational presence in Winston-Salem. The division produces aircraft seating, evacuation systems, lighting, de-icing products, monuments/structures, aircraft galleys, galley inserts, oxygen systems, passenger service units and lavatories, water systems, veneers and life rafts.
Ortberg qualified for a change-in-control package worth $30 million following UTC’s purchase of Rockwell.
Ortberg’s total fiscal 2018 compensation for Rockwell and UTC was not listed.
However, for the time he was employed by UTC during 2018, he received $112,240 in salary, a $140,300 bonus, stock awards worth $9.87 million on the date they were awarded and $147,381 in all other compensation that included $133,984 in relocation benefits.
UTC said Ortberg’s role as advisor will primarily help support chief executive Gregory Hayes in preparation of the formation of Raytheon Technologies Corp.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
The companies said Friday they project the megadeal to close early in the second quarter.
The completion of that deal would be preceded by UTC completing the spin-off of Carrier and Otis into separate publicly-traded companies.
Hayes cited Ortberg’s success in forming Collins Aerospace, including “achieving better-than-anticipated cost and revenue synergies, while creating new offerings that leverage the advantages of both organizations, is a testament to his leadership skills.”
"The knowledge and insights he will bring to this role will help us to successfully navigate the next steps in our journey as Raytheon Technologies, and undoubtedly set us up for a tremendous future."
Timm will serve as president of Collins Aerospace, a leader in aerospace and defense markets, with $26 billion in net sales and 70,000 employees around the world.
Timm brings nearly 25 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry, serving in leadership roles of increasing responsibility with Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace.
"Steve's reputation as a respected leader, combined with his relentless focus on the customer will help ensure a smooth transition, and play a critical role in the future success of Collins Aerospace," Hayes said.
