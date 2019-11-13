Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines announced today a new program that will allow people who can't afford it to attend Forsyth Technical Community College.
Funded primarily by an $870,000 grant from BB&T Corp., the Winston-Salem College Guarantee was announced at a news conference on the campus of FTCC.
"This program has the potential to significantly reduce poverty in our community," Joines said. "It will enable underprivileged students to acquire two-year technical degrees in such areas as plumbing, electrical, HVAC, medical technologies, aviation maintenance and others that offer good salaries without the crippling debt of college loans."
The program's "Hope and Opportunity" scholarships will be be available to any student from a low-income household who graduates from any high school in Forsyth County, starting with graduates this this school year, Joines said.
BB&T is funding the college program grant for six years. Joines said the money could help an estimated 2,550 students while the money lasts.
The scholarships will cover tuition, books and fees and other expenses as necessary, including transportation, child care and remedial education.
The scholarships will be available to students who graduate at the end of the current school year and who live in households with an income of 80 percent or less of the average median income in the county.
Not just anyone can get the help. To qualify, in addition to meeting the income requirement, students must:
*Be graduates of a Forsyth County high school no earlier than this school year and be between the ages of 18 and 21.
*Be full-time students at Forsyth Tech and carry at least 12 hours of credit.
*First take advantage of other means of funding college, including Pell grants or other funding sources (or not be qualified for other assistance).
*Maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average.
*Participate in a remedial program if testing shows a deficiency in math, reading or other basic skills.
Students also have to commit to remaining in Forsyth County for at least two years after graduation, unless they attend a four-year institution located elsewhere.
Announcing the program were the city, Forsyth Tech and the Winston-Salem Alliance, an economic development nonprofit headed by Joines.
Don Flow, a local businessman who chairs the board of the Alliance, said he was grateful to BB&T chairman and chief executive Kelly King "for their remarkable investment in the future of our entire community."
"Their leadership will prove to be a turning point in our efforts to interrupt the cycle of poverty in Winston-Salem," Flow said.
Janet N. Spriggs, the president of Forsyth Tech, called the BB&T grant an incredible gift. She said the donation fits into the school's mission of "being a catalyst for equitable economic mobility, empowering lives and transforming communities."
Joines said the program fits in with the Alliance’s goal of interrupting the cycle of intergenerational poverty, and of boosting education so that 65 percent of the adults in Forsyth County between the ages of 25 and 55 have an associate degree or higher.
Presently, only 41% of the county's residents over the age of 25 have an associate or more advanced degree, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
Joines announced a "Thought Force" against poverty in 2015, followed by the creation of a nonprofit group called the Partnership for Prosperity. While the new educational push is not part of that effort, it fits in with the goals, Joines said.
Winston-Salem North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams said the Winston-Salem College Guarantee would improve measures of poverty, health and quality of life in addition to providing more education.
"We all understand how important it is for every graduating student in Forsyth County to have an opportunity to extend their education," she said.
Details on how to apply for a Hope and Opportunity Scholarship will be announced at a later date. For more information about Forsyth Technical Community College, visit ForsythTech.edu or call 336-723-0371.
