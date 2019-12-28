In March 2019, Bill Ferguson, Wake Forest's head volleyball coach, was among 12 defendants nationwide who was charged with racketeering and other offenses in a massive national college admissions bribery case that includes wealthy executives and Hollywood actresses.

Ferguson is one of 12 defendants who were either collegiate coaches or involved with private athletics groups in what federal prosecutors in the U.S. attorney's office in Massachusetts call Operation Varsity Blues. Ferguson has pleaded not guilty.

Ferguson, who joined Wake Forest's staff in June 2016, is alleged to have illegally accepted $100,000 from a foundation to help an individual gain admission to Wake Forest.

Ferguson resigned as coach in August 2019.

