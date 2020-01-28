GREENSBORO — Eleven sea turtles are being cared for at the Greensboro Science Center after the sudden cold snap last week affected more than 150 of the reptiles along North Carolina's coast.
Aquarium and veterinary teams will monitor the turtles, track their weight, and administer any necessary medical assistance while they recuperate here, the center said in a news release.
The center is working with the North Carolina Aquariums and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences to help the sea turtles.
When temperatures drop rapidly, cold-blooded turtles struggle to adapt and can suffer from cold-stunning, a type of hypothermia, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
A sudden cold snap along the Outer Banks affected 159 sea turtles last week alone, the center said in the release.
The science center's Wiseman Aquarium will house the 11 green sea turtles until they are ready to be released back into the wild. The turtles were taken from the coast to Raleigh where science center staff picked them up for transfer to Greensboro.
"Our team is looking forward to the day we can release healthy green sea turtles back into the wild," Sarah Halbrend, the Greensboro Science Center's curator of aquatics, said in the release.
The rescued sea turtles will not be on exhibit. However, the center plans to post updates with photos and video on its Facebook page so people can follow their progress.
