The temperatures hovered just above freezing for most of Friday morning in and around Winston-Salem, meaning the majority of precipitation falling did so in liquid form, with little to no ice on the grounds.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh issued a winter weather advisory for the region, saying the best chance to see any frozen precipitation would be before daybreak. With official sunrise at 7:22 a.m., and rain steadily falling, the chances of seeing any winter weather are likely gone.
While temperatures hovered near freezing overnight, the weather had little impact on traffic in Forsyth County. The Winston-Salem Police Department’s communications’ center said it hadn’t dispatched any calls related to weather today.
A powerline fell near the intersection of Sally Kirk and Norman Road around 5:25 a.m., but did not appear to be because of icy precipitation, police said. Traffic is moving through the intersection.
As a precaution, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is operating on a two-hour delay Friday but students will leave school at normal time.
