GREENSBORO — Area residents get a chance next month to tell regulators what they think of Duke Energy’s plans for coal ash disposal at the Belews Creek Steam Station and five other coal-fired plants where the issue had been in dispute.
The state Department of Environmental Quality is hosting the gatherings between Feb. 10 and 27 to explain details about each plant stemming from a recent, compromise settlement between Duke, the state and various environmental and civic groups.
“Each public session will start with a meeting to provide information and answer questions, immediately followed by a public hearing to record public comments,” the state agency said last week in a news release.
The hearing near the Belews Creek plant is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 18 in the nearby Walnut Cove Elementary School’s gymnasium.
The plan under review that night envisions that “excavating the ash basin would require 11 years to move the ash to a new lined landfill within plant property,” Duke Energy executive Paul Draovitch said recently in a cover letter submitting the plans for state review and approval.
“The landfill would be located in the prior footprint of the ash basin adjacent to Pine Hall Road, rising about 125 feet above the road,” Draovitch said.
State officials have said the settlement guarantees that nearly 80 million tons of coal ash will be interred in lined landfills. The 270-acre basin at Belews Creek holds just less than 12 million tons, or roughly 15% of the total covered by the agreement.
The Stokes County plant, located about 30 miles to Greensboro’s northwest, is the closest to the Triad of the plants involved in the settlement.
The six-plant agreement does not affect the former Dan River Steam Station in Eden, where the closure of two basins that once held large amounts of submerged ash has largely been completed in a lined landfill on site.
Coal ash is the waste product from burning coal to produce electricity. The ash is potentially harmful to human health and the environment because it has trace amounts of heavy metals and additional substances including arsenic, lead, mercury, nickel, selenium, tin and others.
Until this month, Duke Energy had been locked in a heated dispute with regulators, environmentalists and others over its plan to leave in place significant amounts of once submerged ash at Belews Creek and elsewhere under impervious caps that the utility deemed just as protective as a lined landfill.
Environmentalists contended, and DEQ ultimately agreed, that a lined landfill represented the safest, most reliable way to prevent coal ash contaminants from leaking into nearby ground water, lakes and streams.
Before the settlement was reached, Duke Energy’s appeal of that decision was pending in the state Office of Administrative Hearings while environmentalists pursued their own lawsuits against the Charlotte-based utility in other court venues.
Duke Energy largely capitulated in the settlement, agreeing to landfill disposal at all the disputed sites. The utility did gain concessions that it estimated would save about $1.5 billion in disposal costs by allowing it to leave relatively small quantities of ash in place at several plants.
The settlement required Duke Energy to submit plans for each plant in line with state law. Those plans are what each public hearing will be about next month.
In addition to Belews Creek, other active coal-fired plants with ash basins covered by the settlement include the Allen Steam Station in Gaston County; the Mayo and Roxboro plants in Person County; the Rogers Energy Complex in Rutherford and Cleveland counties; and the Marshall Steam Station in Catawba County.
Public hearings focusing on each plant individually are scheduled next month at public schools in nearby communities.
The scheduled hearings are a required part of DEQ’s review and approval process as established by the state Coal Ash Management Act, which mandated the safe closure of all coal-ash storage basins.
State legislators enacted the law after a February 2014 spill at the former Dan River Steam Station that has since been demolished. A ruptured stormwater pipe spewed up to 39,000 tons of coal ash from a storage basin into the plant’s namesake river, sullying the water for 70 miles downstream.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.