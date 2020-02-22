A woman from Clemmons died Friday afternoon after being hit by a car she just got out of in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.
Brenda Wooten, of Clemmons, had just gotten out of a car in the driveway of the home at 509 Shoaf St., Lexington, and started walking down the driveway when the driver of the car backed into her and hit her.
Police officers and emergency medical services tried to revive Wooten, but she died at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating what caused the driver to back into Wooten, and no other information was available Saturday afternoon.
Authorities ask anyone with information about Wooten's death to contact the Lexington Police Department at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
