Clemmons Mayor John Wait issued restrictions requiring residents to shelter in place today, the first municipality in Forsyth County to do so, in a move to stymie the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order will take effect on 5 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect until 5 p.m, April 16, or until modified or rescinded.
According to the proclamation: All Clemmons residents must not travel or carry on any business except as allowed in the proclamation;
* All public and private gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited (residents of households excepted);
* Residents may engage in essential activities, like shopping for groceries or household items, picking up take-out food from restaurants, engaging in outdoor activities, taking care of others, or working as permitted in the proclamation;
* If residents do any of these essential activities, among others outlined in the order, they must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other individuals as much as possible;
* Essential businesses should continue to operate, and they must comply as much as possible with social distancing requirements (six feet of separation);
* Non-essential businesses may also continue to operate, but they must do so by complying with social distancing requirements and keep gatherings to ten people or less;
* Non-essential entry into the Village is discouraged, but not prohibited; and
* Restrictive precautions and screenings for employees at nursing home and elder care facilities is encouraged but not required
According to a news release, Wait consulted with health officials from Novant, local leaders, elected officials and staff before drafting and signing the proclamation.
"It is hoped that this order will prevent local healthcare providers from being overwhelmed in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 in or near Clemmons, especially when combined with the new restrictions going into effect today from Gov. Cooper," a news release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.