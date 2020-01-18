A 33-year-old Clemmons man died Wednesday in a crash on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County, Virginia, after a tractor-trailer crossed over the median and hit his car head on.
Virginia State Police say Dylan Snell, of Clemmons, was driving south on I-81 about 2 p.m. when a Volvo tractor-trailer crossed over the median and crashed head-on into him and another car.
Snell, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene along with William Milam, the driver of the tractor-trailer, and Robert W. Fitzgerald, the driver of the Ford, State Police said. Milam was from Tennessee and Fitzgerald from Virginia.
Three others were injured in the crash, however, their names weren’t released. In addition to hitting the two cars head-on, the Volvo's trailer collided with another tractor-trailer. A fourth car crashed into the Ford as part of the crash, and that driver received minor injuries.
It’s not clear what caused Milam to cross over the median into oncoming traffic.
