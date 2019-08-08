A Clemmons man was arrested Friday in the August 2018 death of an infant, authorities said.
Jesse Wayne Perkins, 23, of Carrousel Drive has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Perkins is accused of killing Carolina Rose Dodd, an infant, who was the daughter of his girlfriend on Aug. 22, 2018, an arrest warrant says.
Perkins was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff’s office said. Perkins is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 22.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, referred questions about the case to the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office.
District Attorney Jim O’Neill declined to comment on the case.
“The Rules of Professional Responsibility prohibit me from commenting on an open and pending criminal case,” O’Neill said.