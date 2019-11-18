Council members clashed Monday on how much money to contribute toward an effort to preserve much of the Children’s Home farmland on Reynolda Road, with North Ward Council Member D.D. Adams using a parliamentary maneuver to temporarily scuttle a vote.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy had asked the city to chip in $500,000 toward its bid to buy a conservation easement from Crossnore School and Children’s Home, though a city council committee had recommended $100,000 last week.
Monday night, West Ward Council Member Robert Clark said that he and others on the council had worked out a plan to double the city’s contribution to $200,000.
That angered Adams, in whose ward the Children’s Home property sits, and who had last week supported giving only $100,000 to the effort.
“As the ward representative, I find this disrespectful,” Adams said. A little later, Adams made what is called a motion of “no consideration,” a parliamentary maneuver that allows a single council member to prevent a matter from coming to a vote.
The Piedmont Land Conservancy is in the culminating stages of an effort to raise $6.5 million by the end of the year. The money would allow the group to pay Crossnore for a conservation easement that would put a permanent block on anyone’s ability to develop 92 acres of open land on the north side of the Crossnore campus.
Although the land would be preserved from development, Crossnore would still own it, as well as another 100 acres or so that contain the institution’s buildings.
The land preservation group has raised some $4.5 million toward its goal, and is still waiting to find out if it will receive several major contributions.
The county gave the group $100,000, and after last week’s city committee meetings, the city appeared poised to do the same.
The Children’s Home property adjoins one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, although the east side of the site adjoins the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood, where many lower-income residents live.
Advocates of the deal have called it a once-in-a-lifetime chance to preserve such a big chunk of land from development, and have suggested trails on the land that would be accessible from surrounding neighborhoods.
Northwest Ward Council Member Jeff MacIntosh, who had been a sole voice in favor of the full $500,000 request during committee, said after Monday night’s council meeting that he and some other council members had come up with the $200,000 proposal in what Clark called “behind the scenes” negotiations.
Clark and Southwest Ward Council Member Dan Besse made what they hoped to be winning arguments in favor of spending $200,000: They said that only $100,000 of the money would come from a $1 million pot for parkland acquisition that voters had approved as part of a bond package. The other $100,000 would come from the general fund.
During committee last week, Clark had said that $500,000 from a $1 million fund was too big a bite.
Besse said he was against spending more than $100,000 from the park fund because the city owes it to lower-income neighborhoods to leave a lot of the park money available for them, but said he could support the $200,000 proposal.
Northeast Ward Council Member Vivian Burke bristled at the ease with which proponents of the $200,000 payment put forward their idea.
“It is amazing how we can find some money for some things and not for other things,” she said, adding that there are parts of the city that have not been taken care of well.
Looking at City Manager Lee Garrity, Burke said that since he had found money in the general fund for the Children’s Home payment, she was going to find needs in her ward that amounted to as much money and ask Garrity to find money for those.
Clark said the city had spent millions to renovate the old Union Station site in eastern Winston-Salem, and that it showed the city was spreading its spending.
The motion of no consideration postpones action on the contribution to Dec. 2. However, under council rules, there will be no discussion on that date unless a council majority votes to reopen discussion.
Meanwhile, the debate on the land conservancy contribution was followed Monday by one on the very use of the motion for no consideration.
With Winston-Salem apparently one of the very few cities that even allow such a motion, some members said Monday that the city should scrap the procedure.
On the agenda for the council to consider on Monday was whether to forbid members from making a motion of no consideration when the item in question involves a public hearing. The idea is that it is not fair to the people who have showed up for a public hearing to face a sudden postponement because of one member’s objection.
A motion to that effect passed 5-4 after Mayor Allen Joines voted to break a tie.
. Besse, Adams, MacIntosh and East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio voted in favor, with Burke, Clark, South Ward Council Member John Larson and Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor opposed.
Before that vote, a substitute motion by Larson failed 3-5. Larson, backed by Clark and Taylor, had proposed allowing a council member to make a motion of no consideration even in a public hearing matter, so long as the hearing itself had been closed.
