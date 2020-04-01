Starting Monday, Winston-Salem is suspending parking enforcement, yard waste pickups and other city services because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The following services will stop until further notice:
• Bulky item collection (announced on Monday).
• Yard waste collection.
• Brush and limb collection.
• Mowing and landscaping.
• Litter collection.
• Proactive housing and environmental code enforcement.
• Routine street and drainage maintenance (emergency work will continue to be performed).
• A variety of administrative and support functions.
• On- and off-street parking enforcement.
The city will continue picking up household garbage on a normal schedule.
City Manager Lee Garrity called the suspension of non-essential services a needed step.
"By suspending non-essential services, we will not expose city employees — and their families — to unnecessary risks," Garrity said.
Mayor Allen Joines said that although some of the suspended services will inconvenience city residents, “we must not underestimate the seriousness of the challenge we are facing."
"We have been told to expect that incidence of the virus in our community might not peak until mid-April at the earliest, and we must do everything we can to slow the rate of transmission so our hospitals are not overwhelmed," Joines said.
Joines reiterated the need for residents to comply with the stay-at-home orders issued by the city and the state. “The orders allow exceptions for citizens to leave their homes,” Joines said, “but I strongly urge all residents to limit their excursions to only those that are absolutely necessary.
“I have seen some early reports from the San Francisco area that the stay-at-home order there may be reducing the number of new cases below what they had projected," Joines said. "We want to have the same result here.”
When residents do go out, they must practice social distancing. Residents visiting city parks for exercise are reminded that park playgrounds are closed and they must not allow children to play on the equipment.
