Winston-Salem officials have begun waiving yard-waste fees for city residents driving some types of vehicles at the Overdale and Forum 52 yard-waste facilities. The measure is intended to ease the impact of the suspension of brush, limb and yard-waste cart collections.
Fees will be waived for residents in cars, vans, SUVs, pickup trucks (up to half-ton with an unaltered bed) and single-axle trailers (up to 8 feet long, sides up to 3.5 feet high). Residents must unload their own leaves, grass clippings, tree limbs, brush, untreated wood or other yard waste.
Regular yard waste fees of $32 per ton will continue to apply for commercial customers and all vehicle types other than those listed. Those dumping for free have to observe social distancing.
Overdale Road Yard Waste Facility is located at 4010 Old Milwaukee Lane in Winston-Salem. It is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility is located at 180 Northstar Drive in Rural Hall. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Both facilities will be closed on Good Friday, April 10. The annual leaf mulch giveaway originally scheduled to start on April 10 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 state of emergency. It will be rescheduled and announced at a later date. For more information, please call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
