Some callers said they had a hard time getting through to the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday to comment on the city budget, but Winston-Salem administrators say they're working to make the system better.
Holding a virtual public hearing, with people participating by calling in on a designated number, city officials said they realized later that some people were getting bumped off the line and had to call in again.
"Unbeknownst to any of us, the call-in system put you on hold for three minutes and then kicked you off," City Manager Lee Garrity said Tuesday. "There was confusion."
The council held a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget before passing the budget later in the meeting on Monday.
The big issue on Monday was police spending, with many of the callers who did make it through advocating cuts to police spending. The city meeting started an hour after a protest event on Fifth Street in front of Benton Convention Center, one of many protests that have taken place here since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.
As it worked out, some 16 people did get through to leave a comment on the budget, and some who tried again during the separate public comment period also talked about police spending.
Meridith Martin, the strategic initiatives administrator for the city, said the city had set up a phone tree system so that callers could indicate whether they wanted to speak during the budget hearing, the general comment period or during another part of the meeting.
"We know we did experience some technical issues with the system," she said.
People watching the meeting could see Mayor Allen Joines at times repeatedly asking if there was anyone on the telephone line who wanted to make a comment.
"We know that during some of the silences in the meeting we patched through and they would hang up," Martin said.
Some people called the city's help line to report a problem getting through and were encouraged to keep trying, he added.
Jillian Sechrest, who was among the protesters Monday at Benton, told a reporter that she had tried 30 times to connect to the city council meeting so that she could leave a comment on the budget.
Council Member Dan Besse said he heard after the fact that callers were having trouble getting through.
"Their calls kept getting dropped," Besse said. "It was frustrating for us. We were sitting there waiting a minute between callers."
Though most callers wanted less police spending, the city council passed a budget that leaves spending intact at $78 million for police.
Last week, the city's public safety committee had endorsed a proposal put forward by Council Member James Taylor that would have transferred $1 million from the police budget to various antipoverty efforts, but Taylor modified the proposal on Monday to instead have the city appoint a panel to look at possible spending.
What will happen now is that each of the eight council members will recommend two people for the spending panel, with another two members named by the mayor for a total of 18 members.
The committee will make recommendations on how to spend up to $1 million on community investments intended to help remedy inequality, but the council will have the final say on any spending.
If money does get spent, the city can use any projected salary savings that may have come up during the fiscal year, or money the city gets from the state or federal governments for coronavirus relief.
In addition to community investments, the money can be also used for employee pay adjustments or merit pay increases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.