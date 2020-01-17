The annual fair has a new logo to go with the new name, one that incorporates colorful letters and the shape of the state.
Evocative of the logo for the fair under its former Dixie Classic name, the logo comes in two versions. Each spells out the name Carolina Classic Fair in multicolored letters.
One version is round with a blue background that puts the shape of the the state in white surrounded by a central burst of colored bars. The other has a similar burst around the shape of the state in blue, with the name of the fair printed beneath.
"Even though the fair is located in Winston-Salem, we felt it would be interesting to include a reference to the state of North Carolina due to the fair's regional reach," said Chad Cheek, the president of Elephant in the Room, the company that designed the logo.
Cheek said his company's goal was to create a logo that would be "somewhat nostalgic but also modern and timeless."
"Graphically, we were influenced by the lights of a Ferris wheel and the color bursts of fireworks and wanted to create something that invoked a sense of fun and warmth ..."
The city spent $10,000 to develop the logo, with half the money coming from the fair and half from the city's marketing budget.
The fair in 2020 takes place Oct. 2-11. The new logo will be on the fair's new website, CarolinaClassicFair.com, when it goes live later this year.
Cheryle Hartley, the fair director, said that the logo offers "a classic, yet modern twist for the new Carolina Classic Fair name."
"This logo and other variations will give us the creative ability to enhance our current website, advertising, signs, uniforms, letterhead and souvenirs," she said.
Robert Mulhearn, the city’s public assembly facilities manager, said the process for selecting a new logo included feedback and critiques from the Fair Planning Committee, the Public Assembly Facilities Commission, city management, and the city council.
"We are excited about the Carolina Classic Fair logo, specifically its colors and flexibility,” Mulhearn said. "The final product is one we will be proud to display on the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds for years to come."
The Winston-Salem City Council voted last October to change the name of the fair, over controversy over the word Dixie in the old fair name.
