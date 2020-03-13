Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the city of Winston-Salem will not disconnect water for any resident because of non-payment.

If your water is disconnected, call the City Link line at 311 to have it turned back on.

The city asks residents to wash their hands and remain hydrated.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

