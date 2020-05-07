Andrew Viator puts on a mask before using a forklift to move pallets of the masks into a warehouse he owns on Ivy Street. Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, has produced a mask to help minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Mask the City campaign will hand out 20,000 free masks to city residents who are 65 and older on Tuesday in a Senior Day event, the latest phase of the effort to provide everyone here with a cloth face mask.
During a news conference on Thursday, Mayor Allen Joines said the masks will be distributed at nine drive-through locations around Winston-Salem.
The distribution will take place starting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the various locations.
People will have to show an identification to prove age, and there will be a limit of one mask for each person showing an identification and two per car.
Here are the sites:
*BB&T Ballpark, enter off Broad Street.
*Bowman Gray Stadium east parking lot, enter off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
*St. Peter's World Outreach, 3683 Old Lexington Road.
*Carver High School, 3545 Carver School Road.
*Joel Coliseum, enter from main University Parkway entrance.
*Fulton Family YMCA, 385 W. Hanes Mill Road.
*Mount Tabor High School, 342 Petree Road.
*Calvary Baptist Church, 1345 S. Peace Haven Road, enter off Peace Haven.
*Forsyth Technical Community College West Campus, 1300 Bolton St.
In addition to handing out masks, volunteers at the sites will be taking donations, Joines said, noting that officials have been contacted by people who want to buy masks.
The Mask the City effort has distributed more than 390,000 masks, far more than originally planned, officials said.
"We want wearing a mask to be the new norm for our city," Joines said. "With 390,000 masks, that covers a great deal of the population of our city. We have clearly stormed the beaches and established the bridgeheads. Now we have to go forward."
Joines said that as the city goes forward — and as the state moves forward with plans to ease many movement and gathering restrictions related to COVID-19 — "we must be more vigilant."
Making the case for masks, Joines said that he had read a study showing that if two people wearing masks encounter each other the odds of getting the coronavirus are much lower than otherwise would be the case.
Local businessman Don Flow, one of those involved in Mask the City, said that the city had distributed 65,568 masks free to low-income people, and had sold 6,000 masks through Lowes Foods and Forsyth Seafood.
There were 287,856 masks purchased by employers for employees and their families. In addition to the 20,064 masks allocated for Senior Day, 11,368 masks have been bought for distribution by senior-care, faith-based and nonprofit groups.
"This extraordinary effort has been made possible because the entire community has come together," Flow said.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston Salem Inc., said that the first employers participating in a mask-distribution and training program were picking up 4,300 masks on Thursday with more to follow.
The Rev. James Hayes, the pastor of Destiny Temple on 21st Street, one of the churches taking part, said he and other pastors have been working to help members of their congregations who are trying to make ends meet during the pandemic.
As distributions go forward, officials said, people without a mask should look to the organizations they may be involved with as a possible source. People can also contact Mask the City using the email at the bottom of the organization's web page at www.maskthecity.com.
