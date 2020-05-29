At the request of Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee, the Winston-Salem Human Relations Department on Monday will begin mediating landlord-tenant disputes related to the non-payment of rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Menefee reached out to the department to help the courts deal with a backlog of landlord-tenant disputes that have arisen while the courts have been closed.
Having the department deal specifically with rent disputes related to COVID-19 will allow the courts to focus on the other landlord-tenant cases, officials said.
The courts are scheduled to reopen June 1.
All mediations will be conducted remotely.
The human relations department normally mediates landlord-tenant disputes before they are filed in court as part of its routine duties, and has two trained mediators on staff.
To handle the additional work, the department will use lawyers and professional mediators in the community who are volunteering their services.
The department will also get help from law students who staff the free legal clinic operated by the Wake Forest University law school, said Wanda Allen-Abraha, the director of human relations.
The law students will go through a training course to make sure they are familiar with landlord-tenant law and the special provisions put in place under COVID-19 emergency declarations related to non-payment of rent, Allen-Abraha said. This training will also be available to lawyers and mediators who do not normally deal with landlord-tenant disputes.
“We are honored to have been asked to partner with the court in this manner,” Allen-Abraha said. “We think this partnership is the first of its kind in North Carolina.”
