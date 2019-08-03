When Mayor Allen Joines was elected for the first time in 2001, he faced what could have been a strange and uncertain transition.
He’d spent a good part of his career working for the city as the development director, assistant city manager and eventually, deputy city manager working for then- City Manager Bryce “Bill” Stuart.
So when Joines retired and made the leap from paid staff member to the elected mayor, his relationship with his former boss had to change.
“He made it very easy for me,” Joines said Saturday night. “The day after I got elected, he called a staff meeting and told everybody ‘From now on, he’s not Allen. He’s the mayor. Bill was the consummate professional.”
Stuart, the longest serving manager in the city’s history, died Saturday morning from complications from pneumonia. He was 79.
Stuart worked as the city manager from 1980 to 2006. He was 41 when the then-board of aldermen hired him from Charlotte, where he had worked as an assistant manager.
During his time as manager, Stuart — and his staff — guided the city through a period of turmoil and change.
The local economy, particularly in the era of leveraged buyouts in the late 1980s when the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco was subjected to what was then the largest corporate takeover in U.S. history, was particularly challenging.
Job losses through the shrinking textile manufacturing operations at such homegrown businesses as the Hanes companies roiled economic waters and provided significant challenges as health care and the financial sector took a more prominent role.
Traditional manufacturing jobs, in Winston-Salem as in the rest of the nation, were no longer a given.
In 1988, Reynolds, which was then known as RJR Nabisco Inc., moved its headquarters to Atlanta. Other jobs in other sectors left town, too, with more than 26,000 manufacturing positions being lost.
The economic transition wasn’t easy, and it required steady leadership in the manager’s office and beyond.
“We were very pleased and happy when we hired him,” said Mayor Pro Tem Vivian Burke in a statement. Burke was in her first term on the board of aldermen when Stuart was hired. “We were all in agreement. He was very, very committed. He said he could move this city forward.”
During Stuart’s time as manager, the city became the second in the U.S. to receive a AAA bond rating from all three national rating agencies which allowed Winston-Salem to borrow money for construction projects at the best possible rate.
He was also in charge when the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum was built and the new Public Safety Center.
“He expected a lot of staff and of himself," Joines said. "I really respected Bill as a boss. He was very fair but he expected quality work.”
Funeral arrangements for Stuart are pending.