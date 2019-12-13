A third Democrat filed Friday to run for the East Ward seat on the Winston-Salem City Council and a second one filed for North Ward, as the filing period approached its final week.
George Redd IV filed to run in East Ward, where incumbent Annette Scippio was already facing a challenge from Kismet Loftin-Bell. Rudd had earlier announced his intention to run.
In North Ward, incumbent Democrat D.D. Adams received a challenge when Eunice Campbell filed to run for the seat.
Campbell ran for one of the two District 1 seats on the local school board in 2018, finishing in last place with 11% of the vote among five candidates running.
Also on Friday, incumbent Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth) filed to run for re-election in N.C. House District 75. Lambeth’s filing means that all of the state house and senate seats representing Forsyth County have at least one candidate in the running. No one else has filed so far for Lambeth’s seat.
Lambeth faced a strong challenge in 2018 from Democrat Dan Besse, the Southwest Ward council member on the city council. Lambeth won the contest with 53% of the vote to 47% for Besse, who said earlier this year he would try again for Lambeth’s seat.
Redistricting by the N.C. General Assembly this year put Lambeth and Besse into separate districts. Besse is now running for District 74, where (so far) he is facing Jeff Zenger, a Republican hoping to keep the seat for his party that was formerly held by Rep. Debra Conrad, who is not running.
Political analyst Michael Bitzer, author of the Old North State Politics blog, rates District 75 as likely Republican, while District 74 is considered to be a competitive district that leans Republican.
