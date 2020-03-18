Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has announced the city will contribute $1 million to local nonprofits to help people affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The city is asking the community to chip in another $1 million to swell the relief effort to $2 million.
Joines said the effort already has commitments totaling $600,000 from foundations, businesses and individuals.
This story is developing and will be updated.
