Joines at City Hall

Allen Joines outside City Hall on Wednesday

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has announced the city will contribute $1 million to local nonprofits to help people affected by the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is asking the community to chip in another $1 million to swell the relief effort to $2 million.

Joines said the effort already has commitments totaling $600,000 from foundations, businesses and individuals.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments