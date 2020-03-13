The city of Winston-Salem is canceling all non-essential city-sponsored activities and events to slow the spread of coronavirus, the city said Friday in a statement.
There are 2,400 city employees, said Frank Elliott, a city spokesman.
Effective immediately and until further notice, the Fairgrounds Farmers Market is closed, and all public ice skating at the Fairgrounds Annex is canceled, the city said.
The Winston-Salem City Council's committee meetings, which were scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, have been canceled, the city said. Scheduled meetings for several city boards and commissions also are being canceled.
For the status of a particular board or commission, residents should visit the city website (CityofWS.org) or call CityLink 311.
All recreation center programs and activities are canceled or postponed with the exception of after-school and WePLAY day camps and the senior feeding programs at the Sprague Street and Brown & Douglas recreation centers, the city said. This includes adult athletics, youth/teen athletics, and senior citizen programs for the remainder of the month. Recreation center gymnasiums will be disinfected and closed to the public until further notice.
All recreation and parks facilities will remain open to operate under their regular hours until further notice, the city said. However, the number of participants for all recreational facilities will be limited to 100, including staff members.
Other canceled events include open houses scheduled Saturday at Miller Park Recreation Center, Tuesday at Anderson Recreation Center and March 21 at 14th Street Recreation Center as well as the Community Band’s spring concert at South Fork Recreation Center, scheduled for Sunday.
Other canceled events include the community meeting on the Doral Drive/Reynolda Road interchange, scheduled for next Thursday, the city said. It has been rescheduled for April 30; all events planned for Forsyth Creek Week, March 21-29 and the HUB (historically underutilized businesses) Certification Day sponsored by Business Inclusion and Advancement, scheduled for March 20.
The city also canceled the Winston-Salem Department of Transportation's community meeting on Fairlawn Drive traffic calming, scheduled for March 25; the meeting for residents of the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood with Council Member Denise Adams, scheduled for March 26; the Human Relations Collegiate Trust Talk, scheduled for March 26; the tour of Union Station, scheduled for March 27 and the reading comprehension test for Police Department applicants, scheduled for March 28.
City officials also canceled the Human Relations Student Awards Banquet, scheduled for March 31; the opening ceremonies for the Piedmont Plus Senior Games, scheduled for April 3. They will be held May 29.; the community orientation for the African American Heritage Initiative and the Great American Cleanup, both scheduled for April 4 and The Special Olympics Forsyth County Spring Games, scheduled for April 22-24.
