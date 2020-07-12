The city of Winston-Salem will not resume bulky-item collection this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city said Friday in a statement.
City officials suspended the service in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnnie Taylor, the city's operations director, said that canceling bulky item collection is necessary to ensure delivery of other services for the rest of this year.
“We are currently working our way through a significant backlog in brush collection that built up for the two months when brush collections were suspended,” Taylor said. “And with leaf collection just three months away, we need to get brush at a manageable level in order to keep leaf collection on schedule — barring delays due to a natural disaster or winter storm.
"Canceling the bulky item program for the rest of the year frees up the personnel and resources to make this possible,” Taylor said.
Taylor's staff will re-evaluate progress during leaf season to determine if it makes economic sense to start bulky-item collection earlier than usual in 2021, the city said.
City homeowners can apply for a free landfill permit to take bulky items to the Hanes Mill Road Landfill at no charge, the city said.
The permit will allow homeowners two trips within a 12-month period, the city said.
Homeowners can ask for permits by calling CityLink at 311 or applying online at www.cityofws.org and searching for “landfill permit,” the city said.
Permits are available for homeowners only, not renters, and users must follow the vehicle-size guidelines printed on the permit.
