Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines rescinded the city’s separate COVID-19 stay-at-home order on Wednesday, placing the city under nearly identical regulations that have been put in place by N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper.
The city’s order was set to expire on May 7, one day before the state order’s current expiration date of May 8.
In rescinding the city order, Joines said he wanted to eliminate any confusion that might arise since both state and local officials are talking about steps they need to take to begin lifting restrictions on gatherings, shopping and other activities.
“Governor Cooper has laid out a reasonable plan for reopening the economy based on science, data and guidance from our medical professionals,” Joines said. “I will be working in conjunction with Forsyth County officials and local businesses on a strategy to facilitate the reopening of the economy once the governor issues formal executive orders lifting his restrictions.”
The state of emergency in the city that Joines declared on March 13 remains in effect. That makes the city eligible for any payments that might be passed on by the state and federal governments.
Cooper has said he would begin easing coronavirus restrictions once the numbers on trends such as hospitalization and infections show that it would be proper to do so. Even then, officials say that social distancing measures and limits on the number of people who can gather would ease only gradually.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the lifting of the Winston-Salem order would make it easier for local businesses to navigate the rules as restrictions begin easing.
