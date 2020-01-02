The city of Winston-Salem says a lawsuit filed to force the return of a statue of an anonymous Confederate soldier to downtown is flawed because the United Daughters of the Confederacy cannot show that it has any rights over the placement of the statue and the memorial plinth it stood on.
As the UDC’s challenge of the Confederate monument’s removal from the southeast corner of West Fourth and North Liberty streets moves forward through the court system, legal briefs have been filed by the UDC, the city, Forsyth County and Winston Courthouse LLC, the entity that has owned the former county courthouse property since 2014. The monument was erected in 1905 on what was the courthouse grounds at the time.
The knotty — and essentially unresolved — question of who owns the statue is a thread that weaves through all the legal documents that the judges on the N.C. Court of Appeals will have to read in deciding the case.
It isn’t clear when the appellate might take up the case.
The UDC is appealing the decision by Judge Eric Morgan in Forsyth Superior Court on May 8 that dismissed the UDC’s lawsuit over the statue, and did so in a way that prevents the UDC from filing additional lawsuits in the case.
Morgan ruled that the UDC had no right to sue, in part because the group did not claim to own the statue, nor could it demonstrate the kind of concrete injury it would have to show to carry a lawsuit forward.
The UDC, in its legal brief by attorney James A. Davis, maintains that Forsyth County owns the statue because the group donated it to the county. At the same time, the UDC argues that it has the right to sue, in part, because the city identified the UDC as the owner of the statue and in late 2018 gave it a deadline to remove it.
“Putting the matter in a straightforward manner, one must ask the question: if the plaintiff (the UDC) does not have standing to contest the removal ... why has the city of Winston-Salem directed its efforts to remove it at the plaintiff, even to the point of threatening plaintiff with the imposition of sanctions if it were not removed?” Davis asks the court.
Citing public-safety concerns after pro and anti-statue demonstrations, the city removed it on March 12 and put it into storage. The city has offered to put the statue in a section on Salem Cemetery where Confederate veterans are buried.
The UDC is arguing that because the county owns the statue, it can’t be moved under the state’s public-monuments law.
The problem with that argument, attorneys on the other side say in their filings, is that the land the statue sits on is not publicly owned. Though Forsyth County exempted the statue from the sale of the courthouse property to Winston Courthouse LLC, it did not exclude the land under the statue.
In her filing, City Attorney Angela Carmon says that what the UDC wants the court to do is force Winston Courthouse to accept the statue “forever, even though (it) does not want it there and has granted no legally-protected property right to the UDC with regard to the statue’s presence on its property.”
While the UDC has claimed ownership of the statue outside of legal proceedings in the past, it has taken the position in the current controversy that the county owns the monument.
But Gordon Watkins, the county attorney, argues in his filing that the county gave permission to the local chapter of the UDC in 1905 to put the statue on county property, which means the UDC continues to own it. Watkins goes on to argue that Winston Courthouse was within its rights to tell the UDC in January 2019 that it wanted the UDC to remove the statue.
Both Watkins and the attorney for Winston Courthouse, Jodi Hildebran, argue that just because the county didn’t transfer ownership of the statue when the courthouse property was sold, it doesn’t mean the county claimed ownership. If the county doesn’t own the statue, they say, it had to exclude it from the sale because it couldn’t sell something it did not own.
Hildebran said that what the UDC wants the court to do is “create an easement for UDC’s benefit where one does not exist.”
