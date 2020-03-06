Renovations to Bolton Pool will stop a slow leak that’s been going on for years, but the repairs have some potential for delaying the traditional Memorial Day opening of the city-owned pool for the summer, said William Royston, the director of recreation and parks for the city of Winston-Salem.
Last summer, the city entered into a contract with Aquatic Designs Inc. to give the pool a renovation that includes replacement of the plaster on the pool walls and other work, at a cost of $425,000.
In November 2019, the contract was modified after an inspection showed that there were some leaks underneath the pool that needed fixing as well. That increased the contract cost to $530,900.
Royston said the city is hoping to get the work done to open the pool on time.
“But there are no guarantees because of the additional things found,” he said, referring to the leaks.
The scope of the original work included the restoration of ceramic tiles and the installation of a stainless steel gutter system.
Royston said the leaks were slow ones that had been occurring for some 20 years.
The project is being paid for with money from the $122 million bond package city voters approved in 2018. That measure included $31 million for parks and recreation.
The city has other pools if Bolton doesn’t open on time: Kimberley Park, Long Creek, Mineral Springs, Parkland Park, Polo Park, Reynolds Park and at Winston Waterworks.
In related news, a playground renovation at Bolton Park will close the playground this summer while work goes on to replace the existing equipment, Royston said.
