The Winston-Salem City Council on Monday deferred loan payments for individuals and groups that have gotten city money under a number of city programs, as the council worked to enact measures helping citizens respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council also formally made a $1 million donation to a local COVID-19 relief fund designed to give financial aid to people having trouble making ends meet because of the virus.
Meeting by video and telephone connections, the council members were at scattered locations, with Mayor Allen Joines the only elected official physically present in the city’s council chamber.
The loan payment-deferral program postpones payments for six months on loans made under the following programs:
- The Home Investment Partnership Fund, which uses federal funds to increase the supply of housing for low-income families;
- The Community Development Block Grants Fund, which distributes federal funds for community development programs;
- The Urban Development Action Fund, which makes loans to improve “pockets of poverty”;
- The Housing Finance Assistance Loan Fund, which supports the city’s housing programs;
- The Economic Development Loan Fund, which helps small businesses and the East Winston revitalization effort; and
- The Economic Development Project Fund, which provides incentives for job creation.
The loan payment deferrals passed unanimously on the council.
The council also unanimously approved the city’s $1 million contribution to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County, which announced its first grant recipients on Monday.
Although approved unanimously, some members of the council said that people in the community are wanting more information about the process used by the effort to make its financial awards.
“They want to know how it was decided how many grants to make the first round,” Council Member D.D. Adams said. “Who were the people who put in for a grant and didn’t get it?”
City administrators said they would provide the information.
In addition to the specific coronavirus measures approved by the council on Monday, council members received an update on the status of the coronavirus here from Joshua Swift, the county health director, and other county officials.
One concern council members said they want to keep an eye on is the way the community will go about taking care of the homeless population.
Officials have already announced that homeless people who are hospitalized will be lodged in hotel or motel rooms after their discharge and be provided with a variety of support services.
City officials said that as of now, the existing homeless shelters have the beds to take care of the number of homeless people being served. Although there’s been discussion about whether the homeless should continue staying in the shelters amid the outbreak, officials say the shelters are set up for feeding, showers and services in addition to simply providing a bed.
So far, officials said, the only homeless person diagnosed with coronavirus was living in a tent and not in a shelter. Officials predict some 115 homeless individuals may end up getting COVID-19.
