City officials have granted the Winston-Salem Dash a six-month deferment to make its lease payment on Truist Stadium, which had been known as BB&T Ballpark.
The Winston-Salem City Council voted May 18 to authorize a six-month deferral for commercial entities such as the Dash on its leases with the city, according to a city document. The team was due to pay the city its semi-annual payment of $772,500 in June, Ben Rowe, an assistant city manager said in an email.
Under the plan, the Dash’s deferred payment would be spread over the remaining term of the lease, which is about 19 years, at the end of the deferral period on Oct. 1, 2020, Rowe said.
The team is due to make a payment in December, Rowe said.
“In light of the cancellation of the minor-league baseball season, city staff plan to reach out to Dash officials to discuss options for making lease payments after the six-month deferral period has ended,” Rowe said.
Officials with Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday that they had canceled the 2020 season for its 160 teams in 17 leagues in the United States. That results in no Winston-Salem Dash baseball at Truist Stadium.
The Dash, an advanced Class A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox in the Carolina League, also plays 70 of its 140-game season at home.
The deferral plan for the Dash’s lease payments is the right approach, City Manager Lee Garrity said.
“It’s obvious that they (the Winston-Salem Dash) will not be able to make payments without any revenue,” Garrity said Thursday.
C.J. Johnson, the Dash president, declined to comment on the deferral payment plan.
“I can’t comment on financial matters regarding the organization at this time,” Johnson said.
Officials with the Chicago White Sox couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment.
During its nine seasons at the city’s ballpark, 2.71 million people have attended its home games, according to the Dash’s website. The team’s average home attendance in 2018 was 4,439 people.
The city of Winston-Salem began its involvement with the construction and operation of BB&T Ballpark amid a heated debate about how the project was financed in 2007 and 2009.
During the summer of 2009, an intense public debate erupted about whether the city should spend more than $15 million to finish building the ballpark. Construction on the stadium stopped for almost a year when team owner and local entrepreneur Billy Prim could not find money to finish building it.
Many opponents criticized city officials for getting the city into an agreement with Prim. The city council approved the additional money, because if the stadium construction remained stalled, a half-built ballpark would have stood at Peters Creek Parkway and Business 40, one of the main gateways to downtown Winston-Salem.
The city owns the stadium, and Sports Menagerie Stadium LLC, the team’s owner, is paying for the stadium with a 25-year lease.
Council members Robert Clark and Denise “D.D.” Adams also said that the deferral payment plan for the Dash and other entities that have city leases is the right approach.
“Everybody was treated the same that owed the city money,” Clark said.
The Dash hasn’t missed a payment to city officials in its nine seasons at the ballpark, Clark said.
“The impact of the COVID virus has caused hardships to businesses that have lease agreements with the city,” Adams said.
When the council voted to defer Dash and other city lessees’ payments for six months, “we had no idea that the virus would bring economies of every scale to a halt,” Adams said.
“The minor-league season has been canceled,” Adams said. “No baseball. No revenue. Our job like many municipalities is to understand dire situations and try to render decisions that help.”
