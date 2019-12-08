Winston-Salem city government is among the top 10 digital cities of its size in America, a new ranking shows, marking 18 years in a row the city has made the list.
The Center for Digital Government, a national research and advisory institute, gave Winston-Salem a sixth-place rank in its annual study of the use of digital technology.
It’s a challenge to keep up, said Tom Kureczka, the city’s chief information officer. After all, the city’s rank in the survey slipped from third to sixth place.
“I’m actually pleased with sixth place considering we actually lost six employees,” Kureczka said. “I can live with that. I’m 63 and one of the senior folks.”
The office had five retirements and a death that cut into its deeply-experienced staff, Kureczka said.
Winston-Salem ranked sixth among cities with a population of 125,000 to 249,999. The annual study ranks the use of information technology by local governments.
The 2019 survey ranked cities for their use of digital technology to make their communities “more secure, user-friendly, efficient and resilient,” said Teri Takai, the center’s executive director. “Their efforts are making technology a driver of better, smarter, more responsive government.”
Winston-Salem’s IT accomplishments included implementing new software that uses geographic information systems data for the city’s code enforcement personnel. The city put in new 311 call center technology to provide a more streamlined experience for users, and launched a new city website.
Kureczka said the city scored well on cybersecurity, including mandatory cybersecurity awareness training for all new hires, and the formation of an “enterprise cybersecurity team” within the Information Systems Department.
Winston-Salem ranked number one in its class in 2014, and held number two rankings in 2003, 2008, 2011 and 2017. The city ranked number three in 2018.
The ranking are based on a number of factors, including security, efficiency, staffing, innovation, using best practices and being focused on usefulness to the citizens.
Different cities approach the use of information technology in different ways, Kureczka said.
“I personally put a lot of focus on security and citizen involvement,” he said, noting that before the general rollout of the new website was done, a preliminary version was put out to get feedback and work out the bugs.
The big challenge is to make the maximum amount of information available to citizens while still protecting the city’s computer systems from attacks that happen daily.
The future holds more digital interfaces with citizens. For instance, during the Dixie Classic Fair, the city used beacons to push information out to the smart phones of people inside the fairgrounds.
In the past year alone, Kureczka said, the city added 250 automated vehicle locator devices to vehicles in the city fleet.
Kureczka said he thinks Winston-Salem is the only city that has been able to make the rankings for 18 straight years.
“Being the only city to pull it off is a tribute to our staff,” he said. “You have to maintain what you have, but you also have to look for new innovation.”
