Winston-Salem is expanding outdoor dining options for restaurants that offer sidewalk dining, allowing restaurants to seat more people while maintaining social distancing.
Under new procedures that have now gone into place, restaurants can use privately owned parking lots for additional seating or retail vending, and can expand their outdoor sidewalk dining areas to use space in front of other buildings adjacent to the restaurant.
In both cases, the restaurant owners have to get permission: Either from the parking lot owner or the owner and tenant of the adjacent storefront properties.
Jason Thiel, the president of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership, in an email to downtown business owners called the new policy one that meets a need for downtown businesses. Thiel said he has been talking to city officials about the idea, and said he's glad the city has responded.
City officials said the change is geared for businesses in the central business district, where restaurants and retailers operate without any requirement to provide parking.
The city is saying that the expanded sidewalk dining is meant to be in place only during Phase Two of the state's coronavirus regulations, and that standard sidewalk dining permits will be required starting 10 days after the end of Phase Two.
