Winston-Salem has approved almost $900,000 toward a program that civic leaders hope will bring new startup businesses to Winston-Salem.
The money will go to support the Venture Winston Grants program, which hopes to recruit start-up companies willing to commit to staying at least a year in Winston-Salem.
Under the program, companies would compete to get $50,000 grants. In addition to committing a year in Winston-Salem, the selected companies would have to have at least 51% of their employees based here, and at least one co-founder based here as well.
The program is being put together by the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, Venture Cafe, Winston Starts, Flywheel and Inmar.
Inmar is key to the proposal from the city’s point of view, since the city money going into the project is money set aside to pay incentives to Inmar under the city’s 2012 economic development assistance agreement.
Under that agreement, the city was to pay Inmar up to $1.75 million in the incentives package designed to keep the company in Winston-Salem. The company got $343,000 up front and was to get annual payments after that starting at no more than around $71,000 in year one, and rising to no more than around $151,000 per year in years five through 10.
As it turned out, city officials say, Inmar collected only one annual incentive payment of about $67,000 and made no claims on the city after that.
Inmar has now agreed to forego any additional incentives.
“The best investments we can make are in the best ideas and people,” David Mounts, Inmar’s chief executive and chairman, told city council members when first talking about the grants program in a recent city committee meeting. “We want to pull in the best ideas in the globe.”
The Venture Winston advocates originally asked the city to contribute $300,000 a year toward the effort, making a $1.5 million total contribution over five years.
That idea ran into objections from some on the council, who said that the program had to demonstrate that it could help minority- and woman-owned businesses.
As it turned out, two members of the city council’s Finance Committee, Robert Clark, the chair, and D.D. Adams, the vice chair, worked out the compromise that passed the council unanimously on Monday.
Supporters of the venture grants program say it has been beneficial to minorities and others in St. Louis. They said that almost three-quarters of the companies helped were either owned or co-owned by minorities, women, veterans or immigrants.
During discussion on the city council on Monday, Council Member James Taylor said the effort needs a “50-50 mix” between local and outside businesses involved in the program.
Mark Owens, the president and chief executive of the chamber, said his group is working hard to “grow the diversity of the companies we have.”
“We understand that keeping the (businesses) we have and recruiting is one big pie,” Owens said. “We will make sure that minority businesses and local businesses will have extra point scales in their applications.”
Owens said that in St. Louis, a 200-member panel helps select businesses getting the grants.
The city’s participation in the effort does come with some strings attached: The city money won’t be released until Forsyth County gives at least as much to the effort. And the program must raise $1.75 million from non-city sources, including the county money.
Program advocates hope to raise $7.5 million.
Chamber officials say they hope to get grants going for 20 companies at a time when the program hits full stride, although it may take a couple years to get to that level.
Owens said the first grants may come sometime in 2021.
