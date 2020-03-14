With Winston-Salem’s mayor declaring a state of emergency Friday night, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported eight new COVID-19 cases Saturday morning, bringing the statewide total to 23.
There are no new reported cases in Forsyth County, however there are outstanding tests in the state. In total, the State Laboratory of Public Health has tested 160 people for the new coronavirus as of Saturday morning, up from 101 people tested yesterday.
The majority of cases remain in the Triangle area, with 11 cases in Wake County. Forsyth County remains the only county other than Wake county with more than one positive case. There are three news cases in three coastal counties as the virus is starting to spread throughout the state.
The state laboratory has enough supplies to test an additional 560 patients, according to DHHS.
On Friday night, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency, giving the city to enact “a variety of different restrictions and/or prohibitions” as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve.
More importantly, the declaration makes the city eligible for federal and state emergency funds to help cope with the disease and its potential impacts on Winston-Salem.
The declaration formally requests that "all residents, visitors, businesses and establishments within the city of Winston-Salem follow any and all directives and recommendations set forth by the North Carolina Governor’s Office, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and the Forsyth County Department of Public Health."
The virus is likely to continue to spread from person to person, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and has the potential to cause “widespread illness within the population of the city of Winston-Salem.”
The state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded.
As the city and state continue to take precautionary actions to help slow the spread of disease, the nationwide total of COVID-19 cases continues to soar, with at least 1,694 cases reported Saturday — a 39% increase from Friday.
As has been the case for days, the state and the city recommend that all events with the capacity to draw more than 100 people be canceled or postponed for the foreseeable future.
While the state has not recommended schools close, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education will meet Monday to discuss mitigating the spread of new coronavirus and procedure in light of the pandemic.
Area higher education institutions have extended spring break an additional week, and are looking at the possibility of remote classes. Some schools, such as Wake Forest University, will hold remote classes for the foreseeable future.
Forsyth Technical Community College President Janet Spriggs said she and her staff are developing plans to transition to remote learning, and expect to make a decision sometime next week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.