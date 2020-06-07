Winston-Salem administrators say the city can balance the 2020-21 budget without a tax increase, but that it would have to pull $3.4 million more than usual from city reserves to make it happen.
City Manager Lee Garrity called his proposed 2020-21 budget, delivered recently to members of the Winston-Salem City Council, "one of the most challenging budgets in recent city history."
Last week, the city council's Finance Committee unanimously recommended approval of Garrity's proposed budget.
The full council could pass the budget on June 15 after a public hearing.
Garrity's proposed budget of $470.6 million represents a 5% decline in spending from the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Most of that decline would result from a drop in capital spending in city-county utilities, which is a part of the budget paid for from water and sewer fees and the like.
The general fund, the part of the city budget that includes most city operations and services, is paid for largely by property and sales taxes, and would increase 1% to $214.1 million under Garrity's budget.
But when the city manager and his staff looked at projected revenues and spending in early May, they found a $13.4 million gap in the general fund "due to the economic impact of COVID-19."
Here's what Garrity is recommending to close that gap:
*Elimination of 14 vacant positions, along with another 10 positions that are going away because of the city prior decision to stop paying for school resource officers.
*Imposing a freeze on hiring except for essential jobs.
*Postponing equipment replacement.
*Deferring employee pay increases, including merit pay and special public safety increases.
*As noted, increase the amount of money taken from city reserves to balance the budget by $3.4 million.
There would be no tax increase under the Garrity budget: The tax rate of 63.74 cents for every $100 of taxable property would stay the same.
That means the owner of a $150,000 house would pay $956.10 in city property taxes.
Despite the elimination of 14 vacant positions, Garrity said the city would continue to provide the same services as before, and would not be laying off any employees. In addition to the cuts on vacant jobs, the budget also eliminates 10 school resource officer positions as a result of phasing out that role for the city.
Patrice Toney, the city's budget director, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council's Finance Committee recently that no police officers would lose their jobs because of the elimination of school resource officer positions. Officers would be transferred to fill existing vacancies on the police force.
Garrity said that before the coronavirus hit, the city was looking at one of its best years ever for embarking on improvements.
"We were looking at a budget picture that would allow us to do great things in the coming year," Garrity said.
Instead, the city is looking at an increase in the property tax base of only 0.6%, compared to a 2.1% growth last year.
And sales tax revenues plunged. Revenues are projected to drop 11%, from $46 million to $41 million.
In recent years, the city has been boosting employee pay in a bid to eliminate vacancies in the police department and discourage employees in other departments from looking for greener fields.
Council Member Dan Besse said during one Finance Committee meeting that the city needs to see how much it would cost to at least put in some raises mid-year, or put in a modest 1% merit increase down the road that would exclude more pay for supervisors.
Council Member D.D. Adams said that the city needs to consider how to manage city finances if the effects of coronavirus on the economy stretch out over a number of years, like the effects of the Great Depression of the 1930s did.
"That means the turn-the-corner part of this may not happen for another four or five years," Adams said.
Every year, the city puts about $2 million into the budget from the city's cash reserves, but is typically able to realize enough savings during the year to avoid actually using the money. Although city policies call for keeping reserves at a level equal to 14% of the budget, that amount would drop to around 10% under the proposed budget.
Last week, council members were sounding notes of caution, even as some said they wished the city could do more for employee salaries.
“If something happens in 6 months, we don’t want to eat into our reserves again, and not have any,” said Council Member Annette Scippio. “Thinking of how unique this situation is, I would consider giving stafff and affected employees a bonus after we see how we get through the first six months.”
