The county will be counting people as they attend today’s meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, and will bar the door if the number reaches 50, officials say.
Monday’s meeting of the Winston-Salem City Council is simply canceled. Even when the council does meet again, city officials are looking to cap attendance at 10.
County Manager Dudley Watts and City Manager Lee Garrity both said there’s confusion over the guidance coming from government officials.
“We are erring on the more conservative side,” Garrity said. “I heard the surgeon general say this morning to keep your gatherings to 10. I don’t see much distinction between a social gathering and any other meeting. People are gathering together.”
Watts said he reads the guidance as setting the 10-person limit as being guidance for high-risk populations and social gatherings, but acknowledged that the wording on the CDC site is confusing.
“Our efforts have been and will continue to be to follow the CDC guidance,” Watts said.
One of the items on the county commissioners’ agenda is a change in policy that would allow the commissioners to meet over the telephone or by other electronic methods in case of emergency.
Currently, a quorum of the county board (four members) has to be present in order for any member to take part remotely.
Under the proposed new rules, that requirement would be suspended during a state of emergency.
The county board sometimes acts in what is called a quasi-judicial capacity, for instance, in connection with some zoning matters. Under the current rules, remote participation is not allowed at all under those circumstances.
The proposed revision would remove that restriction and make it possible for board members to take part in quasi-judicial matters remotely.
County Manager Dudley Watts said the county will have an overflow room available if more than 50 people show up for a meeting.
People can also watch on WSTV 13, the local government channel.
Watts said the meeting would have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand.
“We will probably leave the door open” so people don’t have to touch the handle to get in, Watts said.
The items on the agenda for the commissioners’ meeting include passage of a resolution levying the quarter-cent sales tax addition that voters approved to help teacher pay in a March 3 referendum. The tax would start getting collected on July 1.
Commissioners have a couple public hearings during their meeting relating to zoning matters. Watts said that someone will make sure the microphone is cleansed before anyone speaks into it.
Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity said that had the city council met on Monday, it would have dealt with a proposed policy on remote participation at city council meetings.
Garrity said that a policy requiring at least a quorum of city council members to be present is being considered, although city officials are also looking at the county proposals.
When the city council meets, Garrity said, council members may be more separated from each other physically with some taking part remotely, and a 10-person limit on the number of people in a room.
In the meantime, city meetings are basically all canceled. Garrity said the time between now and the next regularly-scheduled council meeting, on April 6, gives city officials time to consider what can or should be done to adjust to the coronavirus concerns.
