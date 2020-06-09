Winston-Salem’s Public Safety Committee passed a resolution Monday night in support of eight areas of police policy reform despite the police department already having the reformed policies on the books.
Known as “8 Can’t Wait,” the reforms are a nationwide movement aimed at boosting the accountability of police departments in America’s cities. Specifically, the eight reforms would ban choke and strangleholds, require de-escalation from officers in moments of crisis, require officers warn suspects before shooting their firearms, require officers to exhaust all force alternatives before using lethal force, require officers to intervene if a fellow officer is engaged in misconduct, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require a use of force continuum and require the comprehensive reporting of instances where force is used.
With police reform at the forefront of the nation’s consciousness in the wake of George Floyd’s death while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police, Public Safety Chair James Taylor opted to bring “8 Can’t Wait” before the committee, before yielding the floor to Police Chief Catrina Thompson.
Thompson, who has spoken in support for her officers and the peaceful protesters in Winston-Salem, told the committee that while she and her department support “8 Can’t Wait,” adopting it would be redundant. The department is already doing the things it would be asked to do, she said.
“Not only does the Winston-Salem Police Department support the '8 Can’t Wait' initiative, we are, and have been for years, in compliance with all of the policies in one shape or another,” Thompson said.
She said written police policy already includes everything outlined or asked for in the "8 Can't Wait" reform.
"It may not be the exact language, but when you look at the language of both, it is clear that is what we’re doing,” she said.
Winston Salem police Capts. Jose Gomez and Katherine Allen, both of whom have experience in the department’s training and standards division, outlined the department’s existing policies in comparison to those required in "8 Can’t Wait."
Notably, the police department already bans chokeholds and strangleholds, and does not teach recruits how to do them, Allen said. She was the department’s lethal force instructor from 2006 to 2010, and said the only time an officer might use a strangle or chokehold would be during a fight for their lives.
“At that level of force, you have to survive,” Allen said. “I have no idea how to do a chokehold. We do not use the technique shown in Minneapolis.”
Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him, according to video of the incident. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, and the three officers who watched are charged with felony aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Additionally, Gomez told the committee that Winston-Salem officers have an explicit duty to intervene during all instances where a crime is being committed, and an implicit duty, according to the departmental guidelines, to intervene when a fellow officer is engaging in misconduct.
“They actually face repercussions for not taking the actions that are expected of an officer,” Gomez said.
Winston-Salem police officers first began receiving de-escalation training in 2012, and all officers have had annual de-escalation and implicit bias training since at least 2017, according to Thompson.
Officers are required, under most circumstances, to issue verbal commands and warnings when using force, unless the situation does not allow for it, Allen said.
The only significant discrepancy between "8 Can’t Wait" and Winston-Salem procedure is the requirement that officers exhaust all alternatives before shooting.
While Winston-Salem police have a "use of force continuum," another "8 Can’t Wait reform," there are instances where it is not prudent to try to use other, non-lethal types of force, and use of force is dependent on the officer’s judgment of the situation, Gomez said.
While the police department’s current guidelines mostly fit the "8 Can’t Wait" reforms, the committee voted unanimously to send a resolution in support of the plan to the City Council at large.
Taylor also said the city was “in no way having anything considered about dismantling the police department.”
However, in another reform minded move, the committee adopted a separate resolution in support of reallocating $1 million of the police department’s $79 million budget to go toward social services in order to address the root causes of crime, such as poverty.
As proposed, the money would go toward programs focusing on youth employment, raising the city’s minimum wage, helping people facing eviction and helping ex-offenders.
The $1 million transfer would effectively freeze about 15 vacant police positions for the next fiscal year. Thompson said she is open to the possibility of some reallocation but noted her officers are already required to do a lot. As of Tuesday, there are 40 vacant police positions and 30 recruits in training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Exhibit A: The rantings of a LUNATIC! [yawn][yawn][yawn][sleeping][sleeping][sleeping][sleeping]
YOU CAN NOT PAY FOR EVERY LOW INCOME INDIVIDUALS THAT ARE SUBJECT OF A CRIME AND PAYING FOR THEM TO DO WHAT WITH THOSE FUNDS? IT JUST DOES NOT MAKE ANY SENSE, THERE IS GOING TO BE "CRIME IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY" BECASUE OUR DEMOCRATIC LEADERS WILL NOT DO ANYTHING ABOUT THERE BLIGHT, AND HELPING THEM GET OUT OF THOSE CERTAIN AREAS OF FORSYTH, GUILFORD, AND HIGH POINT, THE BLACK'S IN THESE COMMUNITIES SHOULD WANT TO GET OUT OF THOSE NEIGHBORHOODS, NOT HAVE GOVERNMENT PAY FOR THEM TO REMAIN IN THOSE CRIME FILLED NEIGHBORHOODS, THAT IS JUST KEEPING THE BLACK COMMUNITIES AT BAY AND THAT IS A DEMOCRATIC TALKING POINT! OPPRESSED THAT IS THE DEMOCRATIC PLAN 24/7
[spam][ban]
I GUARANTEE IF YOU "DEFUND THE POLICE DEPARTMENT" DO NOT BE CALLING THEM TO COME TO YOUR AID IN FORSYTH COUNTY, BECAUSE IF I WAS A POLICE OFFICER I WOULD DO MY DUTY BUT AS FAR AS "RESPECT" THERE WOULD BE NONE. 2-FACED INDIVIDUALS WHO TALK THE TALK BUT DO NOT WALK THE WALK TYPICAL DEMOCRATS!!!
[spam][ban]
THIS IS SUCH A "FARCE" TAKING DOWN ALL OF OUR HISTORY, NO ONE BLACK OR WHITE GAVE A DARN "LANGUAGE ALLOWED ON THIS POSTING IS JUST TOO FUNNY" ABOUT THE MONUMENTS, BLACK ON BLACK KILLINGS, ONLY WHEN THERE IS "WHITE ON BLACK" AND THEN ALL THE ROACHES COME OUT OF THE WOOD WORK WITH RIOTING, LOOTING, KILLING OF BOTH BLACK AND WHITE, POLICE OFFICERS, BURNING OF BLACK AND WHITE BUSINESSES, THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH "GEORGE FLOYD" ALONG WITH DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR SHUTTING DOWN BUSINESSES LIKE ACE SPEEDWAY BUT SAYING NOTHING ABOUT PROTESTERS THAT HAD NO MASK, AND DID NOT PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING WHAT HYPOCRITES YOU ALL ARE!!!
[spam][ban]
blah, blah, blah . . . . That's ALL YOU EVER BRING!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.