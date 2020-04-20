A total of $1,471,000 has been awarded to 36 local nonprofits in the second round of grants awarded from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County.
These grants are meant to ensure rapid funding for nonprofit organizations that help meet the basic needs of community members impacted by the pandemic, including food, shelter, housing, and emergency financial assistance.
Grants announced Monday from the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County are:
- ABC of NC Child Development Center: $40,000 to help children with autism and their families access and pay for essential autism programming.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Services: $15,000 to help provide college-success mentoring for high school students and younger students.
- City with Dwellings: $100,000 to provide critical overflow shelter and other services for the homeless population.
- Community Care Center: $50,000 to support increased operating costs as social-distancing medical restrictions are lessened
- Dress for Success Winston-Salem: $10,000 to help maintain job readiness services for lower-wage and largely minority working women.
- El Buen Pastor Latino Community Services: $24,000 to provide help with transportation, groceries, medical expenses and utilities in Hispanic households.
- Family Services: $100,000 to maintain current levels of mental health and domestic violence services.
- Financial Pathways of the Piedmont: $87,000 to support operating expenses, and to provide financial assistance to clients.
- Footbridge: $15,000 to support the cost of one of their dental clinics for low-income individuals.
- Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina: $100,000 to provide education and career training assistance.
- greeNest: $30,000 to provide furnishings and housewares for clients moving from homelessness into permanent housing.
- Guiding Institute for Developmental Education: $30,000 to provide tutorial and online academic after-school assistance and other services to families primarily in eastern Winston-Salem.
- Habit Missions Ministry: $10,000 for homeless assistance.
- Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County: $40,000 to help low income families experiencing unemployment or reduced hours pay their mortgages
- Honorable Youth: $5,000 to help single mothers with financial literacy and other services.
- Hoops4 L.Y.F.E.: $30,000 to provide affordable low-cost childcare, breakfast, lunch, and snacks to students, along with mental health support, and coaching for unemployment claims.
- HUSTLE Winston-Salem: $10,000 to support community members and entrepreneurs who need access to remote software and technology.
- Love Community Development Corporation: $50,000 to meet the increased demand for food and clothing requests from diverse populations.
- Mi Casa: $50,000 to provide help with immigration services, and waiving tax preparation service fees.
- My Brother’s Second Chance: $10,000 to increase support for underprivileged African-American youth and their families.
- NC Congress of Latino Organizations: $20,000 to increase the capacity of grassroots Latino organizations to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- New Beginning Pentecostal Church: $10,000 to support families, single mothers, and seniors with assistance for their rent, mortgage, utilities, medicine, clothing, and food
- Pretty in Pink Foundation: $10,000 to provide uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients with financial assistance.
- Quality Education Academy: $30,000 to allow their feeding site to serve adult family members.
- Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem: $5,000 to provide meals for individuals and families at a time when volunteer food donations are unavailable.
- Senior Services: $15,000 to provide nutritional support and home-delivered meals for older adults.
- Sunnyside Ministry: $100,000 to provide increased food and financial assistance to community members.
- The Centers for Exceptional Children: $25,000 to assist children with special needs and their families.
- The Dwelling: $20,000 to provide access to showers, clean clothes, and personal hygiene for the homeless.
- The Fellowship Home of Winston-Salem: $10,000 for a residential program for those recovering from substance use disorders.
- The Twenty: $75,000 to distribute disinfection and contamination kits, set up testing sites and deliver meals.
- Triad Dream Center: $20,000 to provide food and clothing.
- United Health Centers: $100,000 to provide health-care to under-served community members and distribute educational materials about COVID-19 in English and Spanish.
- Winston-Salem Urban League: $100,000 to employment assistance.
- World Relief Triad: $25,000 to provide services such as food and financial assistance for refugees and other vulnerable immigrant populations.
- YMCA of Northwest North Carolina: $100,000 to adapt services and provide emergency childcare, coordinate community food distribution, and make wellness calls for seniors.
Since the Fund was announced on March 18, almost $2.6 million has been committed to the fund from private sources, including foundations, corporations, groups, and individuals.
To contribute to the COVID-19 Response Fund, visit www.covid19forsyth.org.
