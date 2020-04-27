The city of Winston-Salem has picked 23 local agencies and other nonprofit groups to receive grants from the city’s portion of the COVID-19 Response Fund for Forsyth County.
The largest single grant, of $100,000, went to the Forsyth Backpack Program, which provides weekend meals for hungry children and teens.
The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee reviewed 42 grant applications Friday to determine how to disburse the $1 million the city contributed to the response fund.
A video of Friday’s meeting at which the grant requests were determined is posted under the COVID19 Response Fund link at www.CityofWS.org/COVID19.
The following is the complete list of organizations approved by the city to receive grants, and how they will use the money:
- Forsyth Backpack Program: $100,000 to provide four weekend meals to all children coming to selected schools.
- Love Out Loud: $75,000 to provide 10,000-12,000 meals to families and homebound adults.
- School Health Alliance for Forsyth County: $75,000 to continue to operate Comprehensive School-Based Health Center sites and expand services to children of essential personnel.
- Trellis Supportive Care: $75,000 to provide personal protective equipment to patient care staff.
- Christ Rescue Temple Church: $50,000 to expand its feeding program.
- S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp.: $50,000 to operate the Enterprise Center’s shared-use kitchen to prepare and distribute 600 free meals per week.
- Exchange Club Center For The Prevention Of Child Abuse of North Carolina, Inc.: $50,000 to offer financial assistance to families receiving support through the Welcome Baby and Parent Aide programs.
- CareNet Counseling: $50,000 to provide increased financial assistance for mental health counseling.
- Nueva Vida/New Life: $50,000 to provide daily meals to underprivileged neighborhoods and provide help with paying for prescription medicines, rent, and utilities.
- St. Peter’s We Care House: $49,700 to meet the increased demand for food assistance and personal items.
- Grace Presbyterian Church, USA: $45,320 to expand food assistance and youth engagement in the LaDeara Crest and Carver High School communities.
- Siembra NC: $41,550 to provide financial help to immigrant families ineligible for COVID-19 relief funds and to translate information about services and COVID-19 issues.
- Diaper Bank of North Carolina: $40,000 to purchase hygiene products to be distributed specifically to families in Forsyth County.
- Great Commission Community Church: $40,000 to provide meals to the homeless at the Bethesda Center, weekday meals to the community, and groceries to feed families during the weekend.
- St. Paul United Methodist Church: $35,000 to increase the church’s capacity to assist with food delivery and other services.
- Mental Health Association of Forsyth County: $35,000 to provide mental health support services.
- Hope Connection International Inc.: $30,000 to provide increased financial assistance to victims of domestic violence.
- Sinai Community Development Corp.: $30,000 to expand the organization’s free-meal distribution program for the East Winston community and other meal programs.
- Solus Christus: $20,000 to help women experiencing homelessness and other issues.
- Journee Bees Village: $20,000 to provide emergency assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities, transportation, food, and cleaning and hygiene products.
- Hope To Thrive: $15,000 to provide food, shelter, and sanitation needs.
- Iglesia luz de jesucristo INC: $13,430 to continue to offer clothing, food, counseling, and financial support for the Hispanic community.
- Acción Hispana: $10,000 to increase the dissemination of information about assistance to the Hispanic community.
