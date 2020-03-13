In times of crisis, coming together to worship can bring people comfort and healing.
But what if that very act of coming together is a major contributor to the crisis?
Clergy members from across the area are grappling with that question as they approach Sunday's services.
In the case of local Episcopal and United Methodist churches, their governing bodies made the decision for them. Public services will be suspended for two weeks, a difficult decision during the holy season of Lent, perhaps the most meaningful period in the Christian liturgical calendar. Calvary Baptist Church has also decided to suspend all public services, classes and activities.
Throughout the area, services will look a lot different in many houses of worship in an effort to keep congregants safe from the new coronavirus.
In the beautiful, cavernous sanctuary of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, where nearly 600 people pack the pews, a pastor will stand alone, leading prayers and giving readings for parishioners watching a livestream on the church's website or on Facebook Live.
The Rev. Dixon Kinser said the decision from bishops Sam Rodman and Anne Hodges-Copple gave church leaders clarity.
"This directive from the bishop underscores the unprecedented seriousness of our times and it also clarifies any gray area we would have had as an individual congregation: How often should we gather? Do we encourage people to stay away or not? We've been sort of playing the line about this the last few weeks with our members who are over 65."
Many local churches that have decided to remain open will adjust the way they worship.
At First Baptist Church on Highland Avenue, the Rev. Paul Ford told his congregants in a letter that they would "hold hands in spirit" during its altar prayer and suspend the practice of dipping communion into a common cup, replacing it with single-serving cups.
Beyond reducing handshakes and hand-holding, some churches, such as Clemmons Presbyterian Church, will not pass the collection plate.
"We'll be deciding, as we learn, what needs to be done," said the Rev. William Hoyle.
Many churches count senior citizens among their most faithful attendees, yet those members are the most vulnerable to becoming critically ill or dying from the virus.
Calvary Baptist Church, one of the biggest churches in the city, is asking its senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems to stay at home and watch services online.
About 1,000 people regularly attend services at Agape Faith Church in Clemmons. Pastor Michael Watson said Thursday that he doesn't expect any changes to the church's hygiene policy.
"We already have good sanitation policies, but we are being very cautious in the way we greet someone. If they don't want to hug, you don't hug. There's a lot of waving and thumbs up," Watson said.
There was no plan to discourage older folks from coming, he said, noting that the average age of its membership is 40.
"The Bible says perfect love casts out fear, so we're focusing on the healing part of it, and that God has given us the power of sound mind and wisdom," Watson said.
Gaska at Trinity Baptist Church said some of his older congregants are among the most strident in their desire to attend church.
"I've heard some of the older generation saying, 'I'm not staying home.' But of course, we encourage them to use their best judgment. If they're showing symptoms, then absolutely they need to stay at home," he said.
Pastor Barry Foster at Unity Moravian Church in Lewisville said he isn't going to make decisions for his congregants.
"Everybody is an adult and everybody can figure it out, and if you're in the at-risk group then don't come," Foster said. "This is nothing different than how you would act around people with the flu or colds."
Foster said he doesn't plan to touch on the pandemic during his sermon on Sunday.
"I'm not going to make a big deal about it at all," he said. "The media has done enough of that."
Kinser, however, said he sees the pandemic and the accompanying national anxiety as an opportunity to reach people.
"We have to speak to this moment. The question is, is there a word from God in this time? What is the message of good news in times of high anxiety and high risk and an unprecedented pandemic? The good news is that none of this is surprising to God. Our forebears, from the flu to the plagues, they all followed the guidance of the Holy Spirit of how to be in the church," Kinser said. "This is just our time. So we will address it."
