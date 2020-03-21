Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church's People Helping People volunteers hand out meals in the church parking lot Thursday afternoon in Winston-Salem. The event is usually indoors, but was moved outside to take safety precautions amid COVID-19.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Volunteers at Christ Rescue Temple Apostolic Church delivered about 70 meals Thursday to local residents amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The volunteers handed out nearly 30 meals at their church's parking lot at 1500 Dunleith Ave. in the city's northeastern section. They also distributed 40 meals to mostly elderly people at their homes, said Clive Davis, the church's coordinator for its People Helping People program.
Every Thursday, church volunteers hand out food to local residents inside the church as a partner agency of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Davis said. Organizers staged Thursday's event outdoors to maintain social distancing among them and the people who stopped by to pick up the food.
The church has conducted its Thursday's food program for 10 years, Davis said.
This week, the event coincided with the national, state and local efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Davis said.
A box of rubber gloves was placed on one of the tables with the food. Volunteers wore the gloves and offered people hand sanitizer before they gave them the food containers.
Pauline Clowers, a church member and a volunteer, said that Thursday's event was appropriate considering the public's concern about the pandemic.
"It's right on time," Clowers said.
The containers contained baked chicken or pork tenderloin, pepper jack cheese rice, steamed cabbage and potato salad. Organizers also passed out bottled water and fruit juice.
A steady stream of people stopped at the church and pick up their lunches.
Nina Crockran of Winston-Salem said she made her first visit to the church to get her lunch.
"I'm trying to make ends meet, so I just came over," Crockran said. "The cabbage is good."
Crockran is coping with the public-health emergency surrounding the virus, she said.
"I'm washing my hands and using sanitizing," Crockran said.
Rose McCrea, a church member and a volunteer, greeted people as they walked toward her table with the food containers.
"Welcome, glad to have you here," McCrea told a man who approached her table. "Have a meal."
The man smiled and walked away with a food container.
Rashad Lindsey of Winston-Salem, a church member and volunteer, said he and other volunteers help prepare the food Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
"I didn't get any sleep last night," said Lindsey, a volunteer firefighter at the Mineral Springs fire station.
Deborah Adams, Clowers' daughter, said she was proud of her group's culinary's talents.
"We fixed them real nice meals," said Adams, a church member and volunteer.
Christ Rescue Temple's food-distribution program is especially needed for families amid the coronavirus pandemic, said Jenny Moore, a spokeswoman for the Second Harvest Food Bank.
"It's important for people to know that there are people on the ground trying to make a difference for families," Moore said.
