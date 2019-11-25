Looking for a live Christmas tree? They should be pretty easy to find in Forsyth County and Northwest North Carolina as lots will have plenty of Christmas trees during the holiday season, experts said.
Growers in North Carolina will cut 4 million evergreens in the coming weeks, and 3 million of those trees will be harvested within 100 miles of Winston-Salem, said Heather Overton, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
“Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will have an ample supply of Christmas trees,” Overton said. “They are looking really good this year.”
Bill Glenn, a marketing specialist for state agriculture department in Asheville, acknowledged that there are rumors about Christmas tree shortage this year.
“I have a hard time conceiving that somebody in North Carolina, especially in Northwest North Carolina, not being able to find a tree in the next two or three weeks,” Glenn said.
North Carolina is the second leading producer of Christmas trees in the United States, statistics show. In 2017, 27 percent of the Christmas trees in the country were grown in North Carolina.
One in every four trees harvested in United States is a Fraser fir from Western North Carolina, Glenn and Overton said.
The fall drought in much of North Carolina didn’t affect the growth of the Christmas trees, Glenn said.
“The availability of trees for retail sale in Forsyth County should be very good,” Glenn said.
The trees will cost $10 to $15 per foot, he said, meaning a 6-foot Fraser fir would cost about $60.
Ron Rash is selling about 100 Fraser firs in a lot at the Coffee Park Airstream on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.
The trees are from his property, Rash’s Tree Farm in West Jefferson in Ashe County.
Rash is confident that customers will buy trees from his location in Winston-Salem, he said. Prices range from $25 to $160 per tree.
“People are calling for our farm for trees,” Rash said. “We tell them we have a limited number of trees for sale. We will have enough for the retail business in Winston-Salem.”
Doug Hundley, a spokesman for the National Christmas Tree Association in Littleton, Colo., said that the average retail price for Christmas trees has increased from $40 in 2013 to $60 in this year.
“You may pay a little more, but local tree growing farmers are way overdue for a raise,” Hundley said. “There is a tight market. We have enough supply to meet demand.”
There are about 1,500 Christmas trees growers in North Carolina, Hundley said.
Joey Miller, the owner of Miller’s Choose & Cut in Boone, said he expects to sell his supply of Christmas trees within about two weeks.
“Right now, I have a good selection of Fraser firs,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.